@contentful/rich-text-types-demo

by contentful
7.0.1 (see all)

Libraries for handling and rendering Rich Text 📄

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

rich-text

Monorepo with Typescript libraries for handling and rendering Contentful Rich Text documents.

Packages

Official

Community made

About Rich Text

Get involved

PRs Welcome

We appreciate any help on our repositories. For more details about how to contribute, see our CONTRIBUTING.md document.

Reach out to us

You have questions about how to use this library?

  • Reach out to our community forum: Contentful Community Forum
  • Jump into our community slack channel: Contentful Community Slack

You found a bug or want to propose a feature?

  • File an issue here on GitHub: File an issue. Make sure to remove any credential from your code before sharing it.

You need to share confidential information or have other questions?

  • File a support ticket at our Contentful Customer Support: File support ticket

License

This repository is published under the MIT license.

Code of Conduct

We want to provide a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and harassment-free space and experience for all participants, regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, socioeconomic status, body size, ethnicity, nationality, level of experience, age, religion (or lack thereof), or other identity markers.

Read our full Code of Conduct.

