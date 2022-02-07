Monorepo with Typescript libraries for handling and rendering Contentful Rich Text documents.

Packages

Official

rich-text-from-markdown Converts markdown documents to rich text

rich-text-html-renderer Converts rich text documents to HTML

rich-text-links Entity (entry and asset) link extraction utilities

rich-text-plain-text-renderer Converts rich text documents to plain text

rich-text-types Type definitions and constants for the rich text field type

gatsby-transformer-contentful-richtext [DEPRECATED] Parses a Contentful Rich Text document to HTML in Gatsby

[DEPRECATED] rich-text-react-renderer Parses a Contentful Rich Text document to React components



Community made

rich-text-to-jsx Opinionated JSX renderer for the Contentful rich text field type

rich-text-flutter Flutter renderer for the Contentful rich text field type (work in progress)

ngx-contentful-rich-text Angular renderer for the Contentful rich text field type



About Rich Text

Get involved

We appreciate any help on our repositories. For more details about how to contribute, see our CONTRIBUTING.md document.

Reach out to us

You have questions about how to use this library?

Reach out to our community forum:

Jump into our community slack channel:

You found a bug or want to propose a feature?

File an issue here on GitHub: . Make sure to remove any credential from your code before sharing it.

You need to share confidential information or have other questions?

File a support ticket at our Contentful Customer Support:

License

This repository is published under the MIT license.

Code of Conduct

We want to provide a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and harassment-free space and experience for all participants, regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, socioeconomic status, body size, ethnicity, nationality, level of experience, age, religion (or lack thereof), or other identity markers.

Read our full Code of Conduct.