This is the monorepo for all field editors and apps by Contentful.

Since these are developed using the App SDK, this will allow you to understand how each editor works, fork existing apps or create your own apps based on existing Contentful components' source rather than starting from scratch.

It uses Typescript, React, Forma36 (a design system & component library by Contentful) and is managed using Lerna. Code is automatically formatted with Prettier and checked with ESLint on every commit using Git hooks.

Available field editors

Playground with all components: https://contentful-field-editors.netlify.app/

This repository has all editorial components that you can find in the Contentful Web application. You can run each of these component as a custom field app or compose them into a custom entry app. You could also use these components as the basis for a custom Contentful App

Single line editor

Multi line editor

Dropdown

Tags

List

Checkbox

Radio

Boolean

Rating

Number

Url

JSON

Location

Date

Markdown

Slug

Entry reference / Media

Rich Text

Also this repository contains shared packages that simplify development and testing of field and entry apps.

Feel free to reach out to us with the ones that'd be the most useful to have here by filing a Github issue!

Styles

To achieve the same field editor look as in the Contentful UI, you need to render GlobalStyled component.

import { GlobalStyles } '@contentful/f36-components' ; function Root ( ) { return ( <> < GlobalStyles /> < MyApp /> </> ); }

Getting started & contributing

Requirements

Node.js: >=12.13.1

Yarn: >=1.21.1

To install all dependencies and build all packages run the following commands from the root of the project.

yarn yarn build

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on how to get started.

We'd love to have your helping hand on @contentful/field-editors !

Code of Conduct

We want to provide a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and harassment-free space and experience for all participants, regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, socioeconomic status, body size, ethnicity, nationality, level of experience, age, religion (or lack thereof), or other identity markers.

Read our full Code of Conduct.

License

All field editor packages are open source software licensed as MIT.