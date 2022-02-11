Forma 36 - The Contentful Design System

Forma 36 is an open-source design system by Contentful created with the intent to reduce the overhead of creating UI by providing tools and guidance for digital teams building and extending Contentful products

Table of contents

Creating new packages

We use use Plop to create scripts that help you to scaffold new packages. In the root of the repo, you can run yarn generate . Then follow the steps in the CLI. Plop will generate the relevant files and add the relevant imports and exports to the main src/index.ts file required to make the component available when publishing the library. Read more about contribution to Forma 36.

Development

For local development, in the root of the repo run yarn to install all dependencies and then yarn build to build all packages. Now follow the instructions of the specific package you’re working on. You will find each package’s instructions in their README files, check the Packages section for a list of all packages.

In case you are having problems to install the dependencies, try using NVM to get the same node version we use by running nvm use in the root of the repo

Storybook for f36-components

We use storybook with our react component library to develop components. You can start it from the root of the repo, just run yarn storybook

Commits & releases

Use yarn commit . This uses the Commitzen CLI to create a conventional commit message based on your changes. CI is setup to release all new commits on the master branch.

Testing with your own project locally

You can test changes to a package of this monorepo in your own project locally by taking the following steps:

Run yarn build in the desired package's directory to ensure your latest changes have been built Run yarn link in the desired package's directory Change to your local project's directory and run yarn link NAME_OF_PACKAGE to link to the local version of the package (e.g. yarn link @contentful/f36-components )

Get involved

We appreciate any help on our repositories. For more details about how to contribute to a package, see the README of the corresponding package.

Reach out to us

You can reach out to us using the Contentful community Slack. We've setup a channel #forma36 in which we announce latest changes and updates.

You found a bug or want to propose a feature?

Create an issue using one of the templates . Make sure to remove any credential from your code before sharing it.

License

This repository is published under the MIT license.

Code of Conduct

We want to provide a safe, inclusive, welcoming, and harassment-free space and experience for all participants, regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, socioeconomic status, body size, ethnicity, nationality, level of experience, age, religion (or lack thereof), or other identity markers.

Read our full Code of Conduct.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!