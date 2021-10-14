For new projects, please use the create-contentful-app cli.
Using apps will allow you to use the latest features, and up to date versions of our other open source libraries.
Create Contentful Extension is a CLI tool for developing in-app extensions without the hassle of managing build configurations.
If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
npx @contentful/create-contentful-extension my-first-extension
cd my-first-extension
npm install
npm run login && npm run configure
npm run start
Your environment will have everything you need to build a modern Contentful UI Extension with React:
Despite the fact that we encourage you to use React + Forma36 for building extensions, you can pick any framework and use it as you would use it with Parcel bundler.
You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.
They are preconfigured and hidden so that you can focus on the code.
We use Parcel bundler under the hood and you can use all assets that are supported there with no additional configuration.
npx @contentful/create-contentful-extension my-first-extension
It will ask you what type of extension you want to create (read about different types of extensions):
Then
npm will install all required development and production dependencies and create a directory called
my-first-extension inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure:
my-first-extension
├── node_modules
├── .babelrc
├── .contentfulrc.json
├── .gitignore
├── package.json
├── extension.json
└── src
├── index.html
├── index.js
└── index.css
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
cd my-first-extension
# install dependencies
npm install
# login to contentful
npm run login
# select what space and enviroment you'll be using for development and deployment
npm run configure
# starts development server and publishes the extension in a development mode
npm run start
When the development server is up and running open https://app.contentful.com.
Go to
Settings ->
Extensions to verify that extension is installed in a development mode.
Go to
Content model configuration.
Select a field in the Content Type. Navigate to
Settings >
Appearance of the field. Assign the extension to a field.
Go to the content of this Content Type and enable mixed content at your browser so that development version that is served from your local machine could be rendered within
https://app.contentful.com.
npm run start
Starts the development server and deploys the extension in development mode.
The extension will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
npm run build
Builds the extension for production to the
build folder.
It correctly bundles React and all dependencies in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
npm run test
Run jest runner in watch mode. Passes through all flats directly to Jest. If you happen to have a local jest configuration file (i.e:
jest.config.js), testing only supports exporting a config object (as opposed to functions).
npm run login
Starts new session with our CLI. As the CLI tool uses our Content Management API, you need to have an CMA access token to use all the commands.
npm run logout
Ends your current session with the CLI tool.
npm run configure
Asks which space and environment you want to use for development and deployment. It saves your answers to local
.contentfulrc.json.
Caution: Do not commit
.contentfulrc.json to your repository. It contains sensitive information and intended to be used only on your local machine.
npm run deploy
Bundles the extension for production and deploys bundled version to Contentful.
npm run help
Shows help information about
create-contentful-extension.
How can I set up a test environment for development?
Use
npm run configure command. It asks what space and environment you'd like to use. The answers are saved in
.contentfulrc.json file, located next to
package.json.
Yes, it's possible. Edit
start scripts in package.json file according to the following example:
"start": "contentful-extension-scripts start --port 8000",
If you simply want to serve the extension without having the CLI create or update an extension in your space, you can add
--serve-only to the
start command.
"start": "contentful-extension-scripts start --serve-only",
Available since v0.14.0
In development mode, extension is served from
http://localhost:1234, but
app.contentful.com is loaded via
https protocol which leads the browser to prevent mixed content. While doing development you need to click Load unsafe scripts (Chrome) to enable serving extension from
http://localhost.
Yes, you can serve your extension using HTTPS. Add
--https to
start command.
"start": "contentful-extension-scripts start --https",
It uses Parcel HTTPS under the hood , which generates a self-signed certificate, you might have to configure your browser to allow self-signed certificates for localhost.
create-contentful-extension several months ago but I'd like to use features that became available later. How can I upgrade?
Just update
@contentful/contentful-extension-scripts dependency in your
package.json to the latest one and check Releases to see if there were any breaking changes. Follow the instructions there.
You can't use Hosted by Contentful (
srcdoc) hosted extension if the extension is bigger than 512Kb. But you can serve extension from any server using
src property.
Instead of using
npm run deploy, add
--no-inline to build command:
"build": "contentful-extension-scripts build --no-inline"
It generates minified and production-ready version of your extension. Upload
build folder to GitHub pages, Netlify or any other hosting and use Self-hosted (
src) option to serve the extension from your own domain.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-contentful-extension!
Create Contentful Extension is open source software licensed as MIT.