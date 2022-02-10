Create Contentful App

This project makes it easy to bootstrap Contentful Apps with React and Forma 36 (Contentful's design system).

Requirements

Node.js, NPM latest LTS

Quick Overview

To start developing your app:

npx @ contentful / create - contentful - app init my-first-app cd my-first-app npm start

To use your app, you need to create an app definition:

npx @ contentful / create - contentful - app create-definition

Read more and check out the video on how to use the CLI.

Development

Publishing

A new package version is automatically published to npm upon merging on the mainline branch.

To manually publish the package, run npm run publish .

Canary releases

This package has two main development streams: latest and canary . Canary releases are labeled as ${CANDIDATE_VERSION}-alpha.${BUILD_NUMBER} in npm.

Changes on the canary branch are automatically published. However, you can still manually make a canary release using npm run publish:canary .

Stability