This project makes it easy to bootstrap Contentful Apps with React and Forma 36 (Contentful's design system).
Node.js, NPM latest LTS
To start developing your app:
npx @contentful/create-contentful-app init my-first-app
cd my-first-app
npm start
To use your app, you need to create an app definition:
npx @contentful/create-contentful-app create-definition
Read more and check out the video on how to use the CLI.
A new package version is automatically published to npm upon merging on the mainline branch.
To manually publish the package, run
npm run publish.
This package has two main development streams:
latest and
canary. Canary releases are labeled as
${CANDIDATE_VERSION}-alpha.${BUILD_NUMBER} in npm.
Changes on the
canary branch are automatically published. However, you can still manually make a canary release using
npm run publish:canary.
The default and stable releases are always published under the
latest tag (as per npm convention).
The release under the
canary tag is to be considered unstable and potentially breaking.
You should not rely on it in production.