openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@contentful/cra-template-create-contentful-app

by contentful
0.14.134 (see all)

Bootstrap a Contentful App

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Create Contentful App

This project makes it easy to bootstrap Contentful Apps with React and Forma 36 (Contentful's design system).

Requirements

Node.js, NPM latest LTS

Quick Overview

To start developing your app:

npx @contentful/create-contentful-app init my-first-app
cd my-first-app
npm start

To use your app, you need to create an app definition:

npx @contentful/create-contentful-app create-definition

Read more and check out the video on how to use the CLI.

Development

Publishing

A new package version is automatically published to npm upon merging on the mainline branch.

To manually publish the package, run npm run publish.

Canary releases

This package has two main development streams: latest and canary. Canary releases are labeled as ${CANDIDATE_VERSION}-alpha.${BUILD_NUMBER} in npm.

Changes on the canary branch are automatically published. However, you can still manually make a canary release using npm run publish:canary.

Stability

The default and stable releases are always published under the latest tag (as per npm convention). The release under the canary tag is to be considered unstable and potentially breaking. You should not rely on it in production.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial