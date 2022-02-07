A functional wrapper around Fetch API.

Install

$ npm install @contactlab/appy fp-ts $ yarn add @contactlab/appy fp-ts

Motivation

appy tries to offer a better model for fetching resources, using the standard global fetch() function as a "backbone" and some principles from Functional Programming paradigm.

The model is built around the concepts of:

a function with some configurable options ( Reader )

) that runs asynchronous operations ( Task )

) which can fail for some reason ( Either )

In order to achieve this, appy intensely uses:

API

appy exposes a simple core API that can be extended with "combinators".

It encodes through the Req<A> type a resource's request, or rather, an async operation that can fail or return a Resp<A> .

For better composability, the request is expressed in terms of ReaderTaskEither - a function that takes a ReqInput as parameter and returns a TaskEither : we can act on both side of operation (input and output) with the tools provided by fp-ts .

interface Req<A> extends ReaderTaskEither<ReqInput, Err, Resp<A>> {}

ReqInput encodes the fetch() parameters: a single RequestInfo (simple string or Request object) or a tuple of RequestInfo and RequestInit (the object containing request's options, that it's optional in the original fetch() API).

type ReqInput = RequestInfo | RequestInfoInit; type RequestInfoInit = [RequestInfo, RequestInit];

Resp<A> is an object that carries the original Response from a fetch() call and the actual retrieved data (of type A ).

interface Resp<A> { response: Response; data: A; }

Err encodes (as tagged union) the two kind of error that can be generated by Req : a RequestError or a ResponseError .

type Err = RequestError | ResponseError;

RequestError represents a request error. It carries the generated Error and the input of the request ( RequestInfoInit tuple).

interface RequestError { type : 'RequestError' ; error: Error ; input: RequestInfoInit; }

ResponseError represents a response error. It carries the generated Error and the original Response object.

interface ResponseError { type : 'ResponseError' ; error: Error ; response: Response; }

Examples

import { get } from '@contactlab/appy' ; import {fold} from 'fp-ts/Either' ; const users = get ( 'https://reqres.in/api/users' ); users().then( fold( err => console .error(err), resp => console .log(resp.data) ) );

You can find other examples here.

Combinators

To make easier extending the library functionalities, any other feature should then be expressed as a simple combinator Req<A> => Req<A> .

So, for example, decoding the response body as JSON:

import { get } from '@contactlab/appy' ; import {withDecoder, Decoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder' ; import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function' ; interface User { id: number ; email: string ; first_name: string ; last_name: string ; avatar: string ; } declare const userDec: Decoder<User>; const getUser = pipe( get , withDecoder(userDec)); const singleUser = getUser( 'https://reqres.in/api/users/1' );

or adding headers to the request:

import { get } from '@contactlab/appy' ; import {withHeaders} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/headers' ; const asJson = pipe( get , withHeaders({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' })); const users = asJson( 'https://reqres.in/api/users' );

or setting request's body (for POST s or PUT s):

import {post} from '@contactlab/appy' ; import {withBody} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/body' ; import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function' ; const send = pipe( post, withBody({email: 'foo.bar@mail.com' , first_name: 'Foo' , last_name: 'Bar' }) ); const addUser = send( 'https://reqres.in/api/users' );

io-ts integration

io-ts is recommended but not automatically installed as dependency.

In order to use it with the Decoder combinator you can write a simple helper like:

import * as t from 'io-ts' ; import {failure} from 'io-ts/PathReporter' ; import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder' ; export const fromIots = <A>(d: t.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> => toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error (failure(e).join( '

' )));

Or, with the Decoder module:

import * as D from 'io-ts/Decoder' ; import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder' ; export const fromIots = <A>(d: D.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> => toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error (D.draw(e)))

About fetch() compatibility

The Fetch API is available only on "modern" browsers: if you need to support legacy browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer 11 or older) or you want to use it in a Nodejs script we recommend you the excellent cross-fetch package.

Be aware that Nodejs lacks of some classes and directives which have to be exposed to the global scope (check out the tests setup file).

Publish a new version

In order to keep the package's file structure as flat as possible, the "usual" npm publish command was disabled (via a prepublishOnly script) in favour of a release script:

$ npm run release

This command will execute npm publish directly in the /dist folder, where the postbuild script previously copied the package.json and other usefull files ( LICENSE , CHANGELOG.md , etc...).

License

Released under the Apache 2.0 license.