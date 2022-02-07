A functional wrapper around Fetch API.
$ npm install @contactlab/appy fp-ts
# --- or ---
$ yarn add @contactlab/appy fp-ts
appy tries to offer a better model for fetching resources, using the standard global
fetch() function as a "backbone" and some principles from Functional Programming paradigm.
The model is built around the concepts of:
Reader)
Task)
Either)
In order to achieve this,
appy intensely uses:
fp-ts
appy exposes a simple core API that can be extended with "combinators".
It encodes through the
Req<A> type a resource's request, or rather, an async operation that can fail or return a
Resp<A>.
For better composability, the request is expressed in terms of
ReaderTaskEither - a function that takes a
ReqInput as parameter and returns a
TaskEither: we can act on both side of operation (input and output) with the tools provided by
fp-ts.
interface Req<A> extends ReaderTaskEither<ReqInput, Err, Resp<A>> {}
ReqInput encodes the
fetch() parameters: a single
RequestInfo (simple string or
Request object) or a tuple of
RequestInfo and
RequestInit (the object containing request's options, that it's optional in the original
fetch() API).
type ReqInput = RequestInfo | RequestInfoInit;
// Just an alias for a tuple of `RequesInfo` and `RequestInit` (namely the `fetch()` parameters)
type RequestInfoInit = [RequestInfo, RequestInit];
Resp<A> is an object that carries the original
Response from a
fetch() call and the actual retrieved
data (of type
A).
interface Resp<A> {
response: Response;
data: A;
}
Err encodes (as tagged union) the two kind of error that can be generated by
Req: a
RequestError or a
ResponseError.
type Err = RequestError | ResponseError;
RequestError represents a request error. It carries the generated
Error and the input of the request (
RequestInfoInit tuple).
interface RequestError {
type: 'RequestError';
error: Error;
input: RequestInfoInit;
}
ResponseError represents a response error. It carries the generated
Error and the original
Response object.
interface ResponseError {
type: 'ResponseError';
error: Error;
response: Response;
}
import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {fold} from 'fp-ts/Either';
const users = get('https://reqres.in/api/users');
users().then(
fold(
err => console.error(err),
resp => console.log(resp.data)
)
);
You can find other examples here.
To make easier extending the library functionalities, any other feature should then be expressed as a simple combinator
Req<A> => Req<A>.
So, for example, decoding the response body as JSON:
import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withDecoder, Decoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function';
interface User {
id: number;
email: string;
first_name: string;
last_name: string;
avatar: string;
}
declare const userDec: Decoder<User>;
const getUser = pipe(get, withDecoder(userDec));
const singleUser = getUser('https://reqres.in/api/users/1');
or adding headers to the request:
import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withHeaders} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/headers';
const asJson = pipe(get, withHeaders({'Content-Type': 'application/json'}));
const users = asJson('https://reqres.in/api/users');
or setting request's body (for
POSTs or
PUTs):
import {post} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withBody} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/body';
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function';
const send = pipe(
post,
withBody({email: 'foo.bar@mail.com', first_name: 'Foo', last_name: 'Bar'})
);
const addUser = send('https://reqres.in/api/users');
io-ts integration
io-ts is recommended but not automatically installed as dependency.
In order to use it with the
Decoder combinator you can write a simple helper like:
import * as t from 'io-ts';
import {failure} from 'io-ts/PathReporter';
import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';
export const fromIots = <A>(d: t.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> =>
toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error(failure(e).join('\n')));
Or, with the Decoder module:
import * as D from 'io-ts/Decoder';
import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';
export const fromIots = <A>(d: D.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> =>
toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error(D.draw(e)))
fetch() compatibility
The Fetch API is available only on "modern" browsers: if you need to support legacy browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer 11 or older) or you want to use it in a Nodejs script we recommend you the excellent
cross-fetch package.
Be aware that Nodejs lacks of some classes and directives which have to be exposed to the global scope (check out the tests setup file).
In order to keep the package's file structure as flat as possible, the "usual" npm
publish command was disabled (via a
prepublishOnly script) in favour of a
release script:
$ npm run release
This command will execute
npm publish directly in the
/dist folder, where the
postbuild script previously copied the
package.json and other usefull files (
LICENSE,
CHANGELOG.md, etc...).
Released under the Apache 2.0 license.