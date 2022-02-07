openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@contactlab/appy

by contactlab
4.0.2 (see all)

A functional wrapper around Fetch API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@contactlab/appy

Node CI npm (scoped) node-current (scoped) GitHub package.json dependency version (dev dep on branch) GitHub package.json dependency version (dev dep on branch) GitHub

A functional wrapper around Fetch API.

Install

$ npm install @contactlab/appy fp-ts

# --- or ---

$ yarn add @contactlab/appy fp-ts

Motivation

appy tries to offer a better model for fetching resources, using the standard global fetch() function as a "backbone" and some principles from Functional Programming paradigm.

The model is built around the concepts of:

  • a function with some configurable options (Reader)
  • that runs asynchronous operations (Task)
  • which can fail for some reason (Either)

In order to achieve this, appy intensely uses:

API

appy exposes a simple core API that can be extended with "combinators".

It encodes through the Req<A> type a resource's request, or rather, an async operation that can fail or return a Resp<A>.

For better composability, the request is expressed in terms of ReaderTaskEither - a function that takes a ReqInput as parameter and returns a TaskEither: we can act on both side of operation (input and output) with the tools provided by fp-ts.

interface Req<A> extends ReaderTaskEither<ReqInput, Err, Resp<A>> {}

ReqInput encodes the fetch() parameters: a single RequestInfo (simple string or Request object) or a tuple of RequestInfo and RequestInit (the object containing request's options, that it's optional in the original fetch() API).

type ReqInput = RequestInfo | RequestInfoInit;

// Just an alias for a tuple of `RequesInfo` and `RequestInit` (namely the `fetch()` parameters)
type RequestInfoInit = [RequestInfo, RequestInit];

Resp<A> is an object that carries the original Response from a fetch() call and the actual retrieved data (of type A).

interface Resp<A> {
  response: Response;
  data: A;
}

Err encodes (as tagged union) the two kind of error that can be generated by Req: a RequestError or a ResponseError.

type Err = RequestError | ResponseError;

RequestError represents a request error. It carries the generated Error and the input of the request (RequestInfoInit tuple).

interface RequestError {
  type: 'RequestError';
  error: Error;
  input: RequestInfoInit;
}

ResponseError represents a response error. It carries the generated Error and the original Response object.

interface ResponseError {
  type: 'ResponseError';
  error: Error;
  response: Response;
}

Examples

import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {fold} from 'fp-ts/Either';

const users = get('https://reqres.in/api/users');

users().then(
  fold(
    err => console.error(err),
    resp => console.log(resp.data)
  )
);

You can find other examples here.

Combinators

To make easier extending the library functionalities, any other feature should then be expressed as a simple combinator Req<A> => Req<A>.

So, for example, decoding the response body as JSON:

import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withDecoder, Decoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function';

interface User {
  id: number;
  email: string;
  first_name: string;
  last_name: string;
  avatar: string;
}

declare const userDec: Decoder<User>;

const getUser = pipe(get, withDecoder(userDec));

const singleUser = getUser('https://reqres.in/api/users/1');

or adding headers to the request:

import {get} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withHeaders} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/headers';

const asJson = pipe(get, withHeaders({'Content-Type': 'application/json'}));

const users = asJson('https://reqres.in/api/users');

or setting request's body (for POSTs or PUTs):

import {post} from '@contactlab/appy';
import {withBody} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/body';
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/function';

const send = pipe(
  post,
  withBody({email: 'foo.bar@mail.com', first_name: 'Foo', last_name: 'Bar'})
);

const addUser = send('https://reqres.in/api/users');

io-ts integration

io-ts is recommended but not automatically installed as dependency.

In order to use it with the Decoder combinator you can write a simple helper like:

import * as t from 'io-ts';
import {failure} from 'io-ts/PathReporter';
import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';

export const fromIots = <A>(d: t.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> =>
  toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error(failure(e).join('\n')));

Or, with the Decoder module:

import * as D from 'io-ts/Decoder';
import {Decoder, toDecoder} from '@contactlab/appy/combinators/decoder';

export const fromIots = <A>(d: D.Decoder<unknown, A>): Decoder<A> =>
  toDecoder(d.decode, e => new Error(D.draw(e)))

About fetch() compatibility

The Fetch API is available only on "modern" browsers: if you need to support legacy browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer 11 or older) or you want to use it in a Nodejs script we recommend you the excellent cross-fetch package.

Be aware that Nodejs lacks of some classes and directives which have to be exposed to the global scope (check out the tests setup file).

Publish a new version

In order to keep the package's file structure as flat as possible, the "usual" npm publish command was disabled (via a prepublishOnly script) in favour of a release script:

$ npm run release

This command will execute npm publish directly in the /dist folder, where the postbuild script previously copied the package.json and other usefull files (LICENSE, CHANGELOG.md, etc...).

License

Released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial