- @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation

Please note, this plugin is not maintained, while you can use the resulting plugin, it is not being updated in any way.
Issues and PRs are not reviewed or accepted. Feel free to Fork and continue if this plugin is useful to you, it's not currently being used by the original maintainers.
Generates OpenAPI 3.0.0 documentation from serverless configuration files. OpenAPI is formerly known as Swagger. The configuration is inspired by the format used in serverless-aws-documentation.
Works well with ReDoc.
This plugin requires additional configuration to use, see the "Configuration" section for how to configure the plugin to generate documentation.
Below are the commandline options to run the generator:
serverless openapi generate [options]
Plugin: ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation
openapi generate ...................... Generate OpenAPI v3 Documentation
--output / -o ...................... Output file location [default: openapi.yml|json]
--format / -f ...................... OpenAPI file format (yml|json) [default: yml]
--indent / -i ...................... File indentation in spaces [default: 2]
--help / -h ...................... Help
To configure this plugin to generate valid OpenAPI documentation there are two places you'll need to modify in your
serverless.yml file, the
custom variables section and the
http event section for each given function in your service.
This plugin is compatible with the same documentation configuration structure in serverless-aws-documentation and can run beside it.
The
custom section of your
serverless.yml can be configured as below:
custom:
documentation:
version: '1'
title: 'My API'
description: 'This is my API'
# https://github.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/blob/master/versions/3.0.2.md#securitySchemeObject
securitySchemes: {}
# https://github.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/blob/master/versions/3.0.2.md#security-requirement-object
security: {}
models: {}
These configurations can be quite verbose; you can separate it out into it's own file, such as
serverless.doc.yml as below:
custom:
documentation: ${file(serverless.doc.yml):documentation}
functions:
myFunc:
events:
- http:
path: getStuff
method: get
documentation: ${file(serverless.doc.yml):endpoints.myFunc}
For more info on
serverless.yml syntax, see their docs.
Models contain additional information that you can use to define schemas for endpoints. You must define the content type for each schema that you provide in the models.
The required directives for the models section are as follow:
name: the name of the schema
description: a description of the schema
contentType: the content type of the described request/response (ie.
application/json or
application/xml).
schema: The JSON Schema (website) that describes the model. You can either:
YAML to define these
custom:
documentation:
models:
- name: "PutDocumentRequest"
description: "Inline schema example"
contentType: "application/json"
schema:
$schema: "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#"
properties:
SomeObject:
type: "object"
properties:
SomeAttribute:
type: "string"
- name: "PutDocumentResponse"
description: "External file merge example"
contentType: "application/json"
schema: ${file(models/PutDocumentResponse.json)}
- name: "ErrorResponse"
description: "Path to a schema example"
contentType: "application/json"
schema: models/ErrorResponse.json
To define the documentation for a given function event, you need to create a
documentation attribute for your http event in your
serverless.yml file.
The
documentation section of the event configuration can contain the following attributes:
summary: a short description of the method
description: a detailed description of the method
tags: an array of tags for this event
deprecated: boolean indicator that indicates clients should migrate away from this function
requestBody: contains description of the request
description: a description of the request body
requestModels: a list of models to describe the request bodies (see requestModels below)
queryParams: a list of query parameters (see queryParams below)
pathParams: a list of path parameters (see pathParams below)
cookieParams: a list of cookie parameters (see cookieParams below)
methodResponses: an array of response models and applicable status codes
statusCode: applicable http status code (ie. 200/404/500 etc.)
responseBody: contains description of the response
description: a description of the body response
responseHeaders: a list of response headers (see responseHeaders below)
responseModels: a list of models to describe the request bodies (see responseModels below) for each
Content-Type
functions:
createUser:
handler: "handler.create"
events:
- http:
path: "create"
method: "post"
documentation:
summary: "Create User"
description: "Creates a user and then sends a generated password email"
requestBody:
description: "A user information object"
requestModels:
application/json: "PutDocumentRequest"
pathParams:
- name: "username"
description: "The username for a user to create"
schema:
type: "string"
pattern: "^[-a-z0-9_]+$"
queryParams:
- name: "membershipType"
description: "The user's Membership Type"
schema:
type: "string"
enum:
- "premium"
- "standard"
cookieParams:
- name: "SessionId"
description: "A Session ID variable"
schema:
type: "string"
methodResponses:
- statusCode: 201
responseBody:
description: "A user object along with generated API Keys"
responseModels:
application/json: "PutDocumentResponse"
- statusCode: 500
responseBody:
description: "An error message when creating a new user"
responseModels:
application/json: "ErrorResponse"
queryParams
Query parameters can be described as follow:
name: the name of the query variable
description: a description of the query variable
required: whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean)
schema: JSON schema (inline or file)
queryParams:
- name: "filter"
description: "The filter parameter"
required: true
schema:
type: "string"
pathParams
Path parameters can be described as follow:
name: the name of the query variable
description: a description of the query variable
schema: JSON schema (inline or file)
pathParams:
- name: "usernameId"
description: "The usernameId parameter"
schema:
type: "string"
cookieParams
Cookie parameters can be described as follow:
name: the name of the query variable
description: a description of the query variable
required: whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean)
schema: JSON schema (inline or file)
cookieParams:
- name: "sessionId"
description: "The sessionId parameter"
required: true
schema:
type: "string"
requestModels
The
requestModels property allows you to define models for the HTTP Request of the function event. You can define a different model for each different
Content-Type. You can define a reference to the relevant request model named in the
models section of your configuration (see Defining Models section).
requestModels:
application/json: "CreateRequest"
application/xml: "CreateRequestXML"
methodResponses
You can define the response schemas by defining properties for your function event.
For an example of a
methodResponses configuration for an event see below:
methodResponse:
- statusCode: 200
responseHeaders:
- name: "Content-Type"
description: "Content Type header"
schema:
type: "string"
responseModels:
application/json: "CreateResponse"
application/xml: "CreateResponseXML"
responseModels
The
responseModels property allows you to define models for the HTTP Response of the function event. You can define a different model for each different
Content-Type. You can define a reference to the relevant response model named in the
models section of your configuration (see Defining Models section).
responseModels:
application/json: "CreateResponse"
application/xml: "CreateResponseXML"
responseHeaders and
requestHeaders
The
responseHeaders/requestHeaders section of the configuration allows you to define the HTTP headers for the function event.
The attributes for a header are as follow:
name: the name of the HTTP Header
description: a description of the HTTP Header
schema: JSON schema (inline or file)
responseHeaders:
- name: "Content-Type"
description: "Content Type header"
schema:
type: "string"
requestHeaders:
- name: "Content-Type"
description: "Content Type header"
schema:
type: "string"
Please view the example serverless.yml.
This plugin works for Serverless 1.x and up. Serverless 0.5 is not supported.
To add this plugin to your package.json:
Using npm:
npm install @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation --save-dev
Using Yarn:
yarn add @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation --dev
Next you need to add the plugin to the
plugins section of your
serverless.yml file.
plugins:
- @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation
You can confirm the plugin is correctly installed by running:
serverless | grep -i "ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation"
It should return
ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation as one of the plugins on the list.
Note: Add this plugin after
serverless-offlineto prevent issues with
String.replaceAllbeing overridden incorrectly.
MIT