- @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation

THIS PLUGIN IS UNMAINTAINED

Please note, this plugin is not maintained, while you can use the resulting plugin, it is not being updated in any way.

Issues and PRs are not reviewed or accepted. Feel free to Fork and continue if this plugin is useful to you, it's not currently being used by the original maintainers.

Serverless OpenAPI Documentation Plugin

Generates OpenAPI 3.0.0 documentation from serverless configuration files. OpenAPI is formerly known as Swagger. The configuration is inspired by the format used in serverless-aws-documentation.

Works well with ReDoc.

Usage

This plugin requires additional configuration to use, see the "Configuration" section for how to configure the plugin to generate documentation.

Below are the commandline options to run the generator:

serverless openapi generate [options]

Options

Plugin: ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation openapi generate ...................... Generate OpenAPI v3 Documentation --output / -o ...................... Output file location [default: openapi.yml|json] --format / -f ...................... OpenAPI file format (yml|json) [default: yml] --indent / -i ...................... File indentation in spaces [default: 2] -- help / -h ...................... Help

Configuration

To configure this plugin to generate valid OpenAPI documentation there are two places you'll need to modify in your serverless.yml file, the custom variables section and the http event section for each given function in your service.

This plugin is compatible with the same documentation configuration structure in serverless-aws-documentation and can run beside it.

The custom section of your serverless.yml can be configured as below:

custom: documentation: version: '1' title: 'My API' description: 'This is my API' securitySchemes: {} security: {} models: {}

These configurations can be quite verbose; you can separate it out into it's own file, such as serverless.doc.yml as below:

custom: documentation: ${file(serverless.doc.yml):documentation} functions: myFunc: events: - http: path: getStuff method: get documentation: ${file(serverless.doc.yml):endpoints.myFunc}

For more info on serverless.yml syntax, see their docs.

Models

Models contain additional information that you can use to define schemas for endpoints. You must define the content type for each schema that you provide in the models.

The required directives for the models section are as follow:

name : the name of the schema

: the name of the schema description : a description of the schema

: a description of the schema contentType : the content type of the described request/response (ie. application/json or application/xml ).

: the content type of the described request/response (ie. or ). schema : The JSON Schema (website) that describes the model. You can either: use inline YAML to define these use serverless' functionality to merge in external schema file specify a path to json schema in which case if you reuse some types in multiple schemas - they will be included in resulting components once instead of duplicated for each referencing schema

: The JSON Schema (website) that describes the model. You can either:

custom: documentation: models: - name: "PutDocumentRequest" description: "Inline schema example" contentType: "application/json" schema: $schema: "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#" properties: SomeObject: type: "object" properties: SomeAttribute: type: "string" - name: "PutDocumentResponse" description: "External file merge example" contentType: "application/json" schema: ${file(models/PutDocumentResponse.json)} - name: "ErrorResponse" description: "Path to a schema example" contentType: "application/json" schema: models/ErrorResponse.json

Functions

To define the documentation for a given function event, you need to create a documentation attribute for your http event in your serverless.yml file.

The documentation section of the event configuration can contain the following attributes:

summary : a short description of the method

: a short description of the method description : a detailed description of the method

: a detailed description of the method tags : an array of tags for this event

: an array of tags for this event deprecated : boolean indicator that indicates clients should migrate away from this function

: boolean indicator that indicates clients should migrate away from this function requestBody : contains description of the request description : a description of the request body

: contains description of the request requestModels : a list of models to describe the request bodies (see requestModels below)

: a list of models to describe the request bodies (see requestModels below) queryParams : a list of query parameters (see queryParams below)

: a list of query parameters (see queryParams below) pathParams : a list of path parameters (see pathParams below)

: a list of path parameters (see pathParams below) cookieParams : a list of cookie parameters (see cookieParams below)

: a list of cookie parameters (see cookieParams below) methodResponses : an array of response models and applicable status codes statusCode : applicable http status code (ie. 200/404/500 etc.) responseBody : contains description of the response description : a description of the body response responseHeaders : a list of response headers (see responseHeaders below) responseModels : a list of models to describe the request bodies (see responseModels below) for each Content-Type

: an array of response models and applicable status codes

functions: createUser: handler: "handler.create" events: - http: path: "create" method: "post" documentation: summary: "Create User" description: "Creates a user and then sends a generated password email" requestBody: description: "A user information object" requestModels: application/json: "PutDocumentRequest" pathParams: - name: "username" description: "The username for a user to create" schema: type: "string" pattern: "^[-a-z0-9_]+$" queryParams: - name: "membershipType" description: "The user's Membership Type" schema: type: "string" enum: - "premium" - "standard" cookieParams: - name: "SessionId" description: "A Session ID variable" schema: type: "string" methodResponses: - statusCode: 201 responseBody: description: "A user object along with generated API Keys" responseModels: application/json: "PutDocumentResponse" - statusCode: 500 responseBody: description: "An error message when creating a new user" responseModels: application/json: "ErrorResponse"

queryParams

Query parameters can be described as follow:

name : the name of the query variable

: the name of the query variable description : a description of the query variable

: a description of the query variable required : whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean)

: whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean) schema : JSON schema (inline or file)

queryParams: - name: "filter" description: "The filter parameter" required: true schema: type: "string"

pathParams

Path parameters can be described as follow:

name : the name of the query variable

: the name of the query variable description : a description of the query variable

: a description of the query variable schema : JSON schema (inline or file)

pathParams: - name: "usernameId" description: "The usernameId parameter" schema: type: "string"

cookieParams

Cookie parameters can be described as follow:

name : the name of the query variable

: the name of the query variable description : a description of the query variable

: a description of the query variable required : whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean)

: whether the query parameter is mandatory (boolean) schema : JSON schema (inline or file)

cookieParams: - name: "sessionId" description: "The sessionId parameter" required: true schema: type: "string"

requestModels

The requestModels property allows you to define models for the HTTP Request of the function event. You can define a different model for each different Content-Type . You can define a reference to the relevant request model named in the models section of your configuration (see Defining Models section).

requestModels: application/json: "CreateRequest" application/xml: "CreateRequestXML"

methodResponses

You can define the response schemas by defining properties for your function event.

For an example of a methodResponses configuration for an event see below:

methodResponse: - statusCode: 200 responseHeaders: - name: "Content-Type" description: "Content Type header" schema: type: "string" responseModels: application/json: "CreateResponse" application/xml: "CreateResponseXML"

responseModels

The responseModels property allows you to define models for the HTTP Response of the function event. You can define a different model for each different Content-Type . You can define a reference to the relevant response model named in the models section of your configuration (see Defining Models section).

responseModels: application/json: "CreateResponse" application/xml: "CreateResponseXML"

responseHeaders and requestHeaders

The responseHeaders/requestHeaders section of the configuration allows you to define the HTTP headers for the function event.

The attributes for a header are as follow:

name : the name of the HTTP Header

: the name of the HTTP Header description : a description of the HTTP Header

: a description of the HTTP Header schema : JSON schema (inline or file)

responseHeaders: - name: "Content-Type" description: "Content Type header" schema: type: "string" requestHeaders: - name: "Content-Type" description: "Content Type header" schema: type: "string"

Example configuration

Please view the example serverless.yml.

Install

This plugin works for Serverless 1.x and up. Serverless 0.5 is not supported.

To add this plugin to your package.json:

Using npm:

npm install @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation --save-dev

Using Yarn:

yarn add @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation --dev

Next you need to add the plugin to the plugins section of your serverless.yml file.

plugins: - @conqa/serverless-openapi-documentation

You can confirm the plugin is correctly installed by running:

serverless | grep -i "ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation"

It should return ServerlessOpenAPIDocumentation as one of the plugins on the list.

Note: Add this plugin after serverless-offline to prevent issues with String.replaceAll being overridden incorrectly.

License

MIT