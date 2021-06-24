Updated to use Hardhat!
This is a starter kit for developing, testing, and deploying smart contracts with a full Typescript environment. This stack uses Hardhat as the platform layer to orchestrate all the tasks. Ethers is used for all Ethereum interactions and testing.
Clone this repository, then install the dependencies with
npm install. Build everything with
npm run build. https://hardhat.org has excellent docs, and can be used as reference for extending this project.
npm run compile
In one terminal run
npx hardhat node
Then in another run
npm run test
Notes:
--network localhost flag; see below).
In one terminal run
npx hardhat node
Then in another run
npm run test -- --network localhost
Notes:
localhost option, you get a gas report but may not get good callstacks
npm run coverage
Notes:
npx hardhat clean followed by
npm run build before re-running tests
Create/modify network config in
hardhat.config.ts and add API key and private key, then run:
npx hardhat run --network rinkeby scripts/deploy.ts
Using the hardhat-etherscan plugin, add Etherscan API key to
hardhat.config.ts, then run:
npx hardhat verify --network rinkeby <DEPLOYED ADDRESS>
