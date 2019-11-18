A Node.js commandline tool which filters test coverage based on a (source control) diff.
Supported coverage report formats:
Supported source control systems:
npm i -g @connectis/diff-test-coverage
Execute
diff-test-coverage to see the documentation.
Usage:
1. Execute your tests to generate your test coverage reports.
2. Figure out what Git or Mercurial command to use to generate your diff (see Examples below).
3. Execute: <diff command> | diff-test-coverage -c <coverage report glob> -t <coverage report type> --
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-c, --coverage Glob pattern(s) that specify which coverage report files to use. [array] [required]
-t, --type The type of coverage report. When provided multiple times the types will be mapped to the matching coverage glob patterns. [array] [required] [choices: "lcov", "cobertura", "clover", "jacoco", "golang-cover"]
-l, --line-coverage Required line coverage percentage on the diff. The application will exit with -1 if this is not reached. [number] [default: 80]
-b, --branch-coverage Required branch coverage percentage on the diff. The application will exit with -1 if this is not reached. [number] [default: 80]
-f, --function-coverage Required function coverage percentage on the diff. The application will exit with -1 if this is not reached. [number] [default: 80]
--diff-base-dir The base directory for resolving relative paths in the diff. Uses current working directory by default. [string] [default: `process.cwd()`]
--diff-filter Glob pattern(s) that specify which files from the diff should be included. [array]
--log-base-dir The base directory for resolving relative paths in the console logger. Uses current working directory by default. [string] [default: `process.cwd()`]
--log-template The information which should be logged to the console. [array] [choices: "diff-files", "coverage-files-line", "coverage-files-complete", "totals-line", "totals-complete", "errors"] [default: ["coverage-files-complete","totals-complete","errors"]]
--color Whether colors should be used in the log. Default: autodetect by 'chalk'. [boolean]
Examples:
git diff master...MY-BRANCH | diff-test-coverage -c **/coverage.xml -t cobertura -- Runs 'diff-test-coverage' with a git diff and Cobertura coverage reports.
hg export -r "branch(.) and not merge()" | diff-test-coverage -c **/target/site/jacoco/jacoco.xml -t jacoco -- Runs 'diff-test-coverage' with a mercurial diff and Jacoco coverage reports.
<diff command> | diff-test-coverage --log-template diff-files coverage-files-line totals-line errors <other args> -- Runs 'diff-test-coverage' with custom logging.
<diff command> | diff-test-coverage --diff-filter *.java *.kt --log-template diff-files coverage-files-complete totals-complete errors <other args> -- Runs 'diff-test-coverage' with the diff filtered on Java and Kotlin files.
<diff command> | diff-test-coverage --no-color <other args> -- Runs 'diff-test-coverage' without color in the log.
git diff master...MY-BRANCH Creates a diff of the Git branch 'MY-BRANCH' which originated from the master branch.
hg export -r "branch(.) and not merge()" Creates a diff of the current Mercurial branch, excluding any merge commits.
hg export -r "branch(MY-BRANCH) and not merge()" Creates a diff of the Mercurial branch MY-BRANCH, excluding any merge commits.