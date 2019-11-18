A Node.js commandline tool which filters test coverage based on a (source control) diff.

Supported coverage report formats:

lcov

cobertura

clover

jacoco

golang-cover

Supported source control systems:

Git

Mercurial

Anything else that produces unified diffs.

Installation

Install Node.js with NPM npm i -g @connectis/diff-test-coverage

Example output

Usage and options

Execute diff-test-coverage to see the documentation.