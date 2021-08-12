react-native-slide-charts uses react-native-svg , d3 , and react-native-gesture-handler to create highly customizable interactive charts that animate smoothly via Direct Manipulation .

⚠️ Note: The package have been moved from react-native-slide-charts to @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts ⚠️

Features

Bar Chart

Area Chart

Installation

npm install @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts --save

or

yarn add @connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts

Peer Dependencies

Expo

All peerDependencies are included with Expo so installation of peerDependencies isn't required.

React Native

@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts depends on two peer dependencies with native modules that must be installed alongside it. Follow the installation instructions for both iOS and Android both packages.

Package Minimum Version Maximum Version react-native-svg 7.0.0 11.x react-native-gesture-handler 1.1.0 1.x

Make sure the version of the native module packages chosen works with the react-native version of the project. Manually linking the projects may be required depending on the version and platform.

Usage

@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts exports two types of charts, SlideAreaChart and SlideBarChart along with the type definitions for the Charts, Props, and Enums.

import { SlideAreaChart, SlideBarChart, SlideBarChartProps, SlideAreaChartProps, YAxisProps, XAxisProps, XAxisLabelAlignment, YAxisLabelAlignment, CursorProps, ToolTipProps, ToolTipTextRenderersInput, GradientProps, } from '@connectedcars/react-native-slide-charts'

To get started you can render an empty chart:

<SlideAreaChart />

But it will be more visually useful for configuring to use some test data.

<SlideBarChart data={[ { x : 0 , y : 0 }, { x : 1 , y : 1 }, { x : 2 , y : 2 }, { x : 3 , y : 3 }, { x : 4 , y : 4 }, ]} />

The Props, Types, Enums, and Defaults are defined below:

Charts

Common Bar and Area Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `alwaysShowIndicator` boolean true Determines if the indicator for the chart should be visible always or just when being touched.



For SlideAreaChart the indicator is the CursorMarker , CursorLine , and ToolTip .



For SlideBarChart the indicator is the barSelectedColor or renderSelectedFillGradient and ToolTip . ##### `animated` boolean true Animates the charts on mounting and between prop updates. ##### `axisHeight` number 0 Height of the area below the chart for the X-Axis markers and label to render in. ##### `axisWidth` number 0 Width of the area left of the chart for the Y-Axis markers and label to render in. ##### `callbackWithX` (x: number | Date ) => void undefined Callback function that provides the current Cursor position x . As this is firing off of a continuous animation and not state the usage should match appropriately.



e.g. This can be used in conjunction with an array of timed gps points to move an indicator along a path on a map. ##### `callbackWithY` (y: number ) => void undefined Callback function that provides the current Cursor position y . As this is firing off of a continuous animation and not state the usage should match appropriately.



e.g. This can be used with direct manipulation on a TextInput to display the current value outside the chart. ##### `chartPaddingTop` number 16 Pushes the rendered height of the data within the chart down to make room for the ToolTip at the max. The ToolTip will render outside of the chart component if desired so this can be set to 0 , or adjusted for using paddingTop or style instead if desired. ##### `data` Array <{ x: number | Date , y: number }> [] Data that will be displayed on the chart. This must be an array of objects with x and y values with the x increasing from index 0 onward as the chart does not sort the array before use and will render incorrectly otherwise. ##### `fillColor` string undefined Color to fill the bars of the bar chart or area of the area chart. Takes precedence over renderFillGradient when applied. ##### `height` number 200 Height of the entire chart component. ##### `onPress` () => void undefined If provided the chart will not be interactive and instead can be pressed. ##### `paddingBottom` number 0 Bottom padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component. ##### `paddingLeft` number 8 Left padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component. ##### `paddingRight` number 8 Right padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component. ##### `paddingTop` number 0 Top padding as it can not be applied via style to the chart component. ##### `renderFillGradient` (props: GradientProps) => JSX.Element | null Default Area Chart Default Bar Chart Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient to fill the bars of the bar chart or area of the area chart. ##### `scrollable` boolean false Ensure touch is passed to scrollView on y movement if component is inside scrollView . ##### `shouldCancelWhenOutside` boolean true Terminates touch outside the chart component. ##### `showIndicatorCallback` (opacity: number ) => void undefined If alwaysShowIndicator is false this function is fired with the current indicator opacity whenever the indicator appears or disappears. ##### `style` ViewStyle {backgroundColor: '#fff' } Style of chart component. ##### `throttleAndroid` boolean false On some slower Android devices there may be too many calls across the bridge that it can cause some lagging of the indicator movement, this limits the calls to the queue on Android with little noticeable change in the interaction. ##### `toolTipProps` ToolTipProps undefined Props for rendering the ToolTip . ##### `width` number Dimensions .get( 'window' ) .width Width of the entire chart. ##### `xAxisProps` XAxisProps undefined Props for rendering the XAxis . ##### `xRange` [ number , number ] | [ Date , Date ] Value of x in first and last object in data array. The range for the XAxis of the chart to be rendered. ##### `xScale` 'time' | 'linear' 'linear' Determines the applied d3 scale of the chart. ##### `yAxisProps` YAxisProps undefined Props for rendering the YAxis. ##### `yRange` [ number , number ] Max and Min value of y in data array The range for the YAxis of the chart to be rendered.

Bar Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `barSelectedColor` string undefined Sets the bar color for the selected bar. Takes precedence over renderSelectedFillGradient . ##### `barSpacing` number 1 Sets the space that should be rendered between each bar on the bar chart. ##### `barWidth` number undefined Sets the width of each bar, takes precedence over barSpacing when applied. ##### `hideSelection` boolean false Prevents fillColor or renderSelectedFillGradient from being applied to the selected bar. ##### `renderSelectedFillGradient` (props: GradientProps) => JSX.Element | null Default Selected Fill Gradient Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient to fill the selected bar. ##### `selectionChangedCallback` (bar: number ) => void undefined This callback is fired when the bar selection has changed via touch. This can be used to fire off haptic feedback to the user, or for other side effects. If using expo selection feedback on iOS using expo-haptics is suggested.

Area Chart Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `cursorProps` CursorProps {cursorMarkerHeight: 24 , cursorMarkerWidth: 24 , cursorWidth: 2 } Props for Cursor that follows the touch. ##### `curveType` shape.CurveFactory | shape .CurveFactoryLineOnly shape.curveMonotoneX Type of curve to use for the area chart from d3-shape . ##### `chartLineColor` string '#0081EB' Color for the line designating the data charted. ##### `chartLineWidth` number 3 Stroke width of the line designating the data charted.

Axis

Common X and Y Axis Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `axisLabel` string undefined Label for the axis. ##### `axisLabelStyle` TSpanProps & { color: string } {fontSize: 13 , color: '#777' } Styling for axisLabel, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color . ##### `labelTopPadding` number 4 Space above the label to offset it from either the top of the component (Y-Axis) or the bottom of the chart (X-Axis).

Prop Type Default Note ##### `adjustForSpecialMarkers` boolean false If specialStartmarker or specialEndMarker are set it adjusts the text to left or right align to the edge of the chart. ##### `axisLabelAlignment` XAxisLabelAlignment right Position for the axisLabel below the chart. ##### `axisMarkerLabels` string [] [] Array of labels placed below the chart, these will line up with the bars if there are an adequate amount, or space evenly otherwise. ##### `labelBottomOffset` number 0 If axisMarkerLabels and axisLabel the axisLabel will bottom justify and this offset will apply to it. ##### `markerSpacing` number undefined If axisMarkerLabels are overcrowded a number of empty marker spaces can be given to set between each marker shown. ##### `markerTopPadding` number 4 The axis marker labels are top justified below the chart, this is the space between the marker and the chart. ##### `minimumSpacing` number 0 The first and last marker are always shown then the rest are laid out left to right; if the marker before the final one would layout closer than markerSpacing to the final marker, this can be avoided with minimum spacing. This is also useful in making room for a specialEndMarker . ##### `specialEndMarker` string undefined The right hand marker of the chart can be set to a special marker.



e.g. 'end' ##### `specialStartMarker` string undefined The left hand marker of the chart can be set to a special marker.



e.g. 'start'

Prop Type Default Note ##### `averageLineColor` string '#77777780' Color for average line. ##### `averageMarkerDecimals` number 0 Number of decimal places to show in the average marker if markAverageLine is true . ##### `axisAverageMarkerStyle` TSpanProps & { color: string } { fontSize: 13 , color: '#77777780' } Styling for marker, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color . ##### `axisLabelAlignment` YAxisLabelAlignment aboveTicks Position for the axis label left of the chart. ##### `axisMarkerStyle` TSpanProps & { color: string } {fontSize: 13 , color: '#222' } Styling for markers, extends TSpanProps from react-native-svg with type color . ##### `fullBaseLine` boolean false Extends bottom line of chart to left edge. ##### `hideMarkers` boolean undefined Hides the markers on the Y-Axis without hiding the tick lines. ##### `horizontalLineColor` string undefined Color for horizontal lines, overrides renderHorizontalLineGradient . ##### `horizontalLineWidth` number 1 Stroke width for horizontal lines. ##### `interval` number undefined Spacing for the Y-Axis ticks, this is determined using numberOfTicks and yRange if not defined while numberOfTicks is given. ##### `labelLeftOffset` number 0 If there are ticks with labels and an axisLabel the axisLabel will left justify and this offset will apply to it. ##### `markAverageLine` boolean undefined Show marker next to the average of the data. ##### `markerChartOffset` number 4 Spacing between the markers and the chart to the left of the chart i.e. right of the markers. ##### `markFirstLine` boolean false Show marker next to bottom line, often 0 and not visually needed. ##### `numberOfTicks` number undefined Number of ticks the chart should have, spaced via interval . ##### `renderHorizontalLineGradient` (props: GradientProps & { count: number }) => JSX.Element | null Default Horizontal Line Gradient Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient for the horizontal lines. The Defs prop key must match the default, i.e. key={props.id} . ##### `renderVerticalLineGradient` (props: GradientProps) => JSX.Element | null Default Vertical Line Gradient Function that takes GradientProps and returns a custom gradient for the vertical side lines. The Defs prop key must match the default, i.e. key={'verticalLineGradient'} . ##### `rotateAxisLabel` boolean false Rotates the Y-Axis label vertically. ##### `showAverageLine` boolean undefined Shows the average line. ##### `showBaseLine` boolean true Shows the base line of the chart. ##### `verticalLineColor` string undefined Color for vertical lines, overrides renderVerticallLineGradient . ##### `verticalLineWidth` number 1 Stroke width of the vertial side lines.

Cursor

Cursor Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `cursorBorderColor` string '#fff' Border color for default cursor. ##### `cursorColor` string '#F4B700' Internal color for default cursor. ##### `cursorLine` boolean true Display line to bottom of chart below cursor. ##### `cursorMarkerHeight` number 24 Height of the cursor, you need to adjust this is you use a custom cursor or want to change the default cursor size. ##### `cursorMarkerWidth` number 24 Width of the cursor, you need to adjust this is you use a custom cursor or want to change the default cursor size. ##### `cursorWidth` number 2 Width of the cursor line. ##### `displayCursor` boolean true Display the cursor. ##### `renderCursorMarker` (props: CursorProps & { ref: React.RefObject< any > }) => React.ReactNode | null undefined Function that returns a custom cursor marker with ref assigned to outer most View .

Tool Tip

Tool Tip Props:

Prop Type Default Note ##### `backgroundColor` string '#fff' Background color of tool tip. ##### `borderRadius` number 2 Border radius of tool tip corners. ##### `displayToolTip` boolean true Display tool tip if toolTipTextRenderers given. ##### `displayTriangle` boolean true Display tool tip triangle on bottom of tool tip. ##### `fontSize` number 13 Default font size of tool tip text. ##### `height` number undefined Height of the tool tip, you should set this if there are minimal changes to the height across the data as the measurements for setting this can cause jitteriness on Android at times. ##### `lockTriangleCenter` boolean false Set the tool tip triangle centered instead of moving to adjust for the position within the chart. ##### `textStyles` TextStyle[] [] Array of text styles that match up with toolTipTextRenderers array for styling. ##### `toolTipTextRenderers` Array <( toolTipTextRenderersInput: ToolTipTextRenderersInput ) => { text: string } > [] Array of functions that take toolTipTextRenderersInput and return an object that has a text key with a string value. ##### `width` number undefined Width of the tool tip, you should set this if there are minimal changes to the width across the data as the measurements for setting this can cause jitteriness on Android at times.

Types

Tool Tip Text Renderers Input:

Key Type Note ##### `scaleX` ScaleTime< number , number > | ScaleLinear< number , number > The scaleX function used to draw the chart, combined with .invert and x a value can be determined for any cursor position. ##### `scaleY` ScaleLinear< number , number > The scaleY function used to draw the chart, combined with .invert and y a value can be determined for any cursor position. ##### `selectedBarNumber` number The selectedBarNumber of the bar chart, this is always 0 for the area chart. ##### `x` number Current x value of the cursor, use in combination with scaleX. ##### `y` number Current y value of the cursor, use in combination with scaleY.

Gradient Props:

Key Type Note ##### `id` string The id can be used as the key on the gradient Defs returned to designate it for use by the the chart as shown in the example.

Enums

enum XAxisLabelAlignment { right = 'right' , left = 'left' , center = 'center' , }

enum YAxisLabelAlignment { top = 'top' , bottom = 'bottom' , middle = 'middle' , aboveTicks = 'aboveTicks' , }

Gradients

Default Area Chart Fill Gradient:

const defaultAreaChartFillGradient = ( props: GradientProps ) => { return ( <LinearGradient x1= '50%' y1= '0%' x2= '50%' y2= '100%' {...props}> <Stop stopColor= '#0081EB' offset= '0%' stopOpacity= '0.2' /> <Stop stopColor= '#FFFFFF' offset= '100%' stopOpacity= '0.2' /> < /LinearGradient> ) }

Default Bar Chart Fill Gradient:

const defaultBarChartFillGradient = ( props: GradientProps ) => { return ( <LinearGradient x1= '50%' y1= '0%' x2= '50%' y2= '100%' {...props}> <Stop stopColor= '#0081EB' offset= '0%' stopOpacity= '0.4' /> <Stop stopColor= '#0081EB' offset= '100%' stopOpacity= '0.4' /> < /LinearGradient> ) }

Default Bar Chart Selected Fill Gradient:

const defaultBarChartSelectedFillGradient = ( props: GradientProps ) => { return ( <LinearGradient x1= '50%' y1= '0%' x2= '50%' y2= '100%' {...props}> <Stop stopColor= '#0081EB' offset= '0%' stopOpacity= '1' /> <Stop stopColor= '#0081EB' offset= '100%' stopOpacity= '1' /> < /LinearGradient> ) }

Default Vertical Line Gradient:

export const verticalLineGradient = ( props: GradientProps ) => ( <Defs key={ 'verticalLineGradient' }> <LinearGradient x1= '50%' y1= '0%' x2= '50%' y2= '100%' {...props}> <Stop stopColor= '#ffffff' offset= '0%' stopOpacity= '1' /> <Stop stopColor= '#dadada' offset= '30%' stopOpacity= '1' /> <Stop stopColor= '#dadada' offset= '100%' stopOpacity= '1' /> < /LinearGradient> </ Defs> )

Default Horizontal Line Gradient: