A node.js developer tool written on top of express.js. Mox is a cross between a mock and a proxy server.
See here for the NPM package
Mox's purpose is to bridge the gap between mock server usage and live backend usage. Frontend development processes typically fall into one of two camps:
Mox is a tool that helps you use both at the same time. It also provides a few other APIs that make the second camp a lot easier.
Some key features:
Install this package through npm or yarn.
npm install @confluentinc/mox
Here's a quick example of what it takes to configure the server, perform a simple mock, and get it running.
import { MoxServer } from '@confluentinc/mox';
const server = new MoxServer({ targetUrl: 'https://dev.server', listenPort: 3005 });
const router = server.getRouter();
router.get('/api/route-to-mock').mock({ foo: 'bar' });
server.start();
Mox supports most common HTTP methods, including
HEAD,
OPTIONS, and
PATCH. It also supports the
all matcher from
express.js which matches all methods.
In the above example,
router.get matches the same way
app.get would in
express.
More detailed API reference