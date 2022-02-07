semantic-release plugin to analyze commits with conventional-changelog
|Step
|Description
analyzeCommits
|Determine the type of release by analyzing commits with conventional-changelog.
$ npm install @semantic-release/commit-analyzer -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/commit-analyzer", {
"preset": "angular",
"releaseRules": [
{"type": "docs", "scope":"README", "release": "patch"},
{"type": "refactor", "release": "patch"},
{"type": "style", "release": "patch"}
],
"parserOpts": {
"noteKeywords": ["BREAKING CHANGE", "BREAKING CHANGES"]
}
}],
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
]
}
With this example:
BREAKING CHANGE or
BREAKING CHANGES in their body will be considered breaking changes.
type, a 'README'
scope will be associated with a
patch release
type will be associated with a
patch release
type will be associated with a
patch release
Note: Your commits must be formatted exactly as specified by the chosen convention. For example the Angular Commit Message Conventions require the
BREAKING CHANGE keyword to be followed by a colon (
:) and to be in the footer of the commit message.
|Option
|Description
|Default
preset
|conventional-changelog preset (possible values:
angular,
atom,
codemirror,
ember,
eslint,
express,
jquery,
jshint,
conventionalcommits).
angular
config
|npm package name of a custom conventional-changelog preset.
|-
parserOpts
|Additional conventional-commits-parser options that will extends the ones loaded by
preset or
config. This is convenient to use a conventional-changelog preset with some customizations without having to create a new module.
|-
releaseRules
|An external module, a path to a module or an
Array of rules. See
releaseRules.
|See
releaseRules
presetConfig
|Additional configuration passed to the conventional-changelog preset. Used for example with conventional-changelog-conventionalcommits.
|-
Notes: in order to use a
preset it must be installed (for example to use the eslint preset you must install it with
npm install conventional-changelog-eslint -D)
Note:
config will be overwritten by the values of
preset. You should use either
preset or
config, but not both.
Note: Individual properties of
parserOpts will override ones loaded with an explicitly set
preset or
config. If
preset or
config are not set, only the properties set in
parserOpts will be used.
Note: For presets that expects a configuration object, such as
conventionalcommits, the
presetConfig option must be set.
Release rules are used when deciding if the commits since the last release warrant a new release. If you define custom release rules the default rules will be used if nothing matched. Those rules will be matched against the commit objects resulting of conventional-commits-parser parsing. Each rule property can be defined as a glob.
This is an
Array of rule objects. A rule object has a
release property and 1 or more criteria.
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/commit-analyzer", {
"preset": "angular",
"releaseRules": [
{"type": "docs", "scope": "README", "release": "patch"},
{"type": "refactor", "scope": "core-*", "release": "minor"},
{"type": "refactor", "release": "patch"},
{"scope": "no-release", "release": false}
]
}],
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
]
}
Each commit will be compared with each rule and when it matches, the commit will be associated with the release type in the rule's
release property. If a commit match multiple rules, the highest release type (
major >
minor >
patch) is associated with the commit.
See release types for the release types hierarchy.
With the previous example:
type 'docs' and
scope 'README' will be associated with a
patch release.
type 'refactor' and
scope starting with 'core-' (i.e. 'core-ui', 'core-rules', ...) will be associated with a
minor release.
type 'refactor' (without
scope or with a
scope not matching the glob
core-*) will be associated with a
patch release.
no-release will not be associated with a release type.
If a commit doesn't match any rule in
releaseRules it will be evaluated against the default release rules.
With the previous example:
major release.
type 'feat' will be associated with a
minor release.
type 'fix' will be associated with a
patch release.
type 'perf' will be associated with a
patch release.
no-release will not be associated with a release type even if they have a breaking change or the
type 'feat', 'fix' or 'perf'.
If a commit doesn't match any rules in
releaseRules or in default release rules then no release type will be associated with the commit.
With the previous example:
type 'style' will not be associated with a release type.
type 'test' will not be associated with a release type.
type 'chore' will not be associated with a release type.
If there is multiple commits that match one or more rules, the one with the highest release type will determine the global release type.
Considering the following commits:
docs(README): Add more details to the API docs
feat(API): Add a new method to the public API
With the previous example the release type determined by the plugin will be
minor.
The properties to set in the rules will depends on the commit style chosen. For example conventional-changelog-angular use the commit properties
type,
scope and
subject but conventional-changelog-eslint uses
tag and
message.
For example with
eslint preset:
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/commit-analyzer", {
"preset": "eslint",
"releaseRules": [
{"tag": "Docs", "message":"*README*", "release": "patch"},
{"tag": "New", "release": "patch"}
]
}],
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
]
}
With this configuration:
tag 'Docs', that contains 'README' in their header message will be associated with a
patch release.
tag 'New' will be associated with a
patch release.
tag 'Breaking' will be associated with a
major release (per default release rules).
tag 'Fix' will be associated with a
patch release (per default release rules).
tag 'Update' will be associated with a
minor release (per default release rules).
releaseRules can also reference a module, either by it's
npm name or path:
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/commit-analyzer", {
"preset": "angular",
"releaseRules": "./config/release-rules.js"
}],
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
]
}
// File: config/release-rules.js
module.exports = [
{type: 'docs', scope: 'README', release: 'patch'},
{type: 'refactor', scope: 'core-*', release: 'minor'},
{type: 'refactor', release: 'patch'},
];