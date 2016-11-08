react-native-app-intro is a react native component implementing a parallax effect welcome page using base on react-native-swiper , similar to the one found in Google's app like Sheet, Drive, Docs...

react-native-app-intro Screen Capture

Example code

Support ios、android

Installation

$ npm i react-native-app-intro --save

Basic Usage

You can use pageArray quick generation your app intro with parallax effect. With the basic usage, the Android status bar will be updated to match your slide background color.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, Alert } from 'react-native' ; import AppIntro from 'react-native-app-intro' ; class Example extends Component { onSkipBtnHandle = ( index ) => { Alert.alert( 'Skip' ); console .log(index); } doneBtnHandle = () => { Alert.alert( 'Done' ); } nextBtnHandle = ( index ) => { Alert.alert( 'Next' ); console .log(index); } onSlideChangeHandle = ( index, total ) => { console .log(index, total); } render() { const pageArray = [{ title : 'Page 1' , description : 'Description 1' , img : 'https://goo.gl/Bnc3XP' , imgStyle : { height : 80 * 2.5 , width : 109 * 2.5 , }, backgroundColor : '#fa931d' , fontColor : '#fff' , level : 10 , }, { title : 'Page 2' , description : 'Description 2' , img : require ( '../assets/some_image.png' ), imgStyle : { height : 93 * 2.5 , width : 103 * 2.5 , }, backgroundColor : '#a4b602' , fontColor : '#fff' , level : 10 , }]; return ( < AppIntro onNextBtnClick = {this.nextBtnHandle} onDoneBtnClick = {this.doneBtnHandle} onSkipBtnClick = {this.onSkipBtnHandle} onSlideChange = {this.onSlideChangeHandle} pageArray = {pageArray} /> ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

Advanced Usage

If you need customized page like my Example, you can pass in View component into AppIntro component and set level. Remember any need use parallax effect component, Need to be <View level={10}></View> inside.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import AppIntro from 'react-native-app-intro' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ slide : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#9DD6EB' , padding : 15 , }, text : { color : '#fff' , fontSize : 30 , fontWeight : 'bold' , }, }); class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < AppIntro > < View style = {[styles.slide,{ backgroundColor: '# fa931d ' }]}> < View level = {10} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 1 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {15} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 1 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {8} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 1 </ Text > </ View > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slide, { backgroundColor: '# a4b602 ' }]}> < View level = {-10} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 2 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {5} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 2 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {20} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 2 </ Text > </ View > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slide,{ backgroundColor: '# fa931d ' }]}> < View level = {8} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 3 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {0} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 3 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {-10} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 3 </ Text > </ View > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slide, { backgroundColor: '# a4b602 ' }]}> < View level = {5} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 4 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {10} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 4 </ Text > </ View > < View level = {15} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Page 4 </ Text > </ View > </ View > </ AppIntro > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'Example' , () => Example);

And in Android, image inside view component, view need width、height.

<View style={{ position : 'absolute' , top : 80 , left : 30 , width : windows.width, height : windows.height, }} level={ 20 } > < Image style = {{ width: 115 , height: 70 }} source = {require( ' . / img / 1 / c2.png ')} /> </ View >

Properties

Prop PropType Default Value Description dotColor string 'rgba(255,255,255,0.3)' Bottom of the page dot color activeDotColor string '#fff' Active page index dot color rightTextColor string '#fff' The bottom right Text Done、> color leftTextColor string '#fff' The bottom left Text Skip color onSlideChange (index, total) => {} function to call when the pages change onSkipBtnClick (index) => {} function to call when the Skip button click onDoneBtnClick func function to call when the Done button click onNextBtnClick (index) => {} function to call when the Next '>' button click doneBtnLabel string、Text element Done The bottom right custom Text label skipBtnLabel string、Text element Skip The bottom left custom Text label nextBtnLabel string、Text element › The bottom left custom Text label pageArray array In the basic usage, you can input object array to render basic view example: [[{title: 'Page 1', description: 'Description 1', img: 'https://goo.gl/uwzs0C', imgStyle: {height: 80 * 2.5, width: 109 * 2.5 }, backgroundColor: '#fa931d', fontColor: '#fff', level: 10 }] , level is parallax effect level ,if you use pageArray you can't use custom view defaultIndex number 0 number of the index of the initial index showSkipButton bool true a boolean defining if we should render the skip button showDoneButton bool true a boolean that defines if we should render the done button showDots bool true a boolean that defines if we should render the bottom dots

Children View Properties