A JavaScript SDK for Ethereum and the Compound Protocol. Wraps around Ethers.js. Works in the web browser and Node.js.

Compound.js Documentation

This SDK is in open beta, and is constantly under development. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Ethereum Read & Write

JSON RPC based Ethereum read and write.

Read

const Compound = require ( '@compound-finance/compound-js' ); const cUsdtAddress = Compound.util.getAddress(Compound.cUSDT); ( async function ( ) { let supplyRatePerBlock = await Compound.eth.read( cUsdtAddress, 'function supplyRatePerBlock() returns (uint)' , [], {} ); console .log( 'USDT supplyRatePerBlock:' , supplyRatePerBlock.toString()); })().catch( console .error);

Write

const toAddress = '0xa0df350d2637096571F7A701CBc1C5fdE30dF76A' ; ( async function ( ) { const trx = await Compound.eth.trx( toAddress, 'function send() external payable' , [], { value : Compound._ethers.utils.parseEther( '1.0' ), provider : window .ethereum, } ); const toAddressEthBalance = await Compound.eth.getBalance(toAddress); })().catch( console .error);

Compound Protocol

Simple methods for using the Compound protocol.

const compound = new Compound( window .ethereum); ( async function ( ) { console .log( 'Supplying ETH to the Compound protocol...' ); const trx = await compound.supply(Compound.ETH, 1 ); console .log( 'Ethers.js transaction object' , trx); })().catch( console .error);

Install / Import

Web Browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@compound-finance/compound-js@latest/dist/browser/compound.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > window .Compound; </ script >

Node.js

npm install @ compound - finance / compound - js

const Compound = require ( '@compound-finance/compound-js' ); import Compound from '@compound-finance/compound-js' ;

More Code Examples

See the docblock comments above each function definition or the official Compound.js Documentation.

Instance Creation

The following are valid Ethereum providers for initialization of the SDK.

var compound = new Compound( window .ethereum); var compound = new Compound( 'http://127.0.0.1:8545' ); var compound = new Compound(); var compound = new Compound( 'ropsten' ); var compound = new Compound( 'https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/_your_project_id_' , { privateKey : '0x_your_private_key_' , }); var compound = new Compound( 'mainnet' { mnemonic : 'clutch captain shoe...' , });

Constants and Contract Addresses

Names of contracts, their addresses, ABIs, token decimals, and more can be found in /src/constants.ts . Addresses, for all networks, can be easily fetched using the getAddress function, combined with contract name constants.

console .log(Compound.DAI, Compound.ETH, Compound.cETH); const cUsdtAddress = Compound.util.getAddress(Compound.cUSDT);

Mantissas

Parameters of number values can be plain numbers or their scaled up mantissa values. There is a transaction option boolean to tell the SDK what the developer is passing.

await compound.borrow(Compound.DAI, '1000000000000000000' , { mantissa : true }); await compound.borrow(Compound.DAI, 1 , { mantissa : false });

Transaction Options

Each method that interacts with the blockchain accepts a final optional parameter for overrides, much like Ethers.js overrides.

const trxOptions = { mantissa, abi, provider, network, from , gasPrice, gasLimit, value, data, chainId, nonce, privateKey, mnemonic, };

API

The Compound API is accessible from Compound.js. The corresponding services are defined in the api namespace on the class.

Compound.api.account

Compound.api.cToken

Compound.api.marketHistory

Compound.api.governance

The governance method requires a second parameter (string) for the corresponding endpoint shown in the documentation.

proposals

voteReceipts

accounts

Here is an example for using the account endpoint. The network parameter in the request body is optional and defaults to mainnet .

const main = async () => { const account = await Compound.api.account({ "addresses" : "0xB61C5971d9c0472befceFfbE662555B78284c307" , "network" : "ropsten" }); let daiBorrowBalance = 0 ; if ( Object .isExtensible(account) && account.accounts) { account.accounts.forEach( ( acc ) => { acc.tokens.forEach( ( tok ) => { if (tok.symbol === Compound.cDAI) { daiBorrowBalance = +tok.borrow_balance_underlying.value; } }); }); } console .log( 'daiBorrowBalance' , daiBorrowBalance); } main().catch( console .error);

Test

Tests are available in ./test/*.test.js . The tests are configured in ./test/index.js . Methods are tested using a forked chain using ganache-core. A JSON RPC provider URL needs to be configured as an environment variable before running the tests ( MAINNET_PROVIDER_URL ). Archive state must be available to run the tests. For free archive node access, get a provider URL from Alchemy.

npm test npm test -- -g 'runs eth.getBalance'

Build for Node.js & Web Browser

git clone git@github.com:compound-finance/compound-js.git cd compound-js/ npm install npm run build

Web Browser Build

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./dist/browser/compound.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@compound-finance/compound-js@latest/dist/browser/compound.min.js" > </ script >

Node.js Build