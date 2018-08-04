Compositor Kit

Tools for developing, documenting, and testing React component libraries

Zero-config development server

Component library mode

Utility components for demos and development

Reuse component examples for development, documentation, and testing

Getting Started

Install the Kit CLI to get started with isolated component development.

npm i -g @compositor/kit-cli

Create an examples folder for your components. This folder can be used for development, documentation, and testing purposes.

An example file should export a single default component for rendering.

import React from 'react' import { Button } from '../src' export default props => < Button > Button </ Button >

Be sure to install any local dependencies, including react , and start the development server.

kit examples

The index will show a list of links to each example. Each example will have its own route where it can be viewed in isolation.

Library Mode

To view all examples in library mode with persistent navigation, use the --mode flag.

kit examples --mode library

Utility Components

If you already have an existing development setup, or want to enhance your examples, use the Kit components directly in any React setup.

npm i @compositor/kit

Library

Use the Library , Example , and Detail components to create a custom component library view.

import React from 'react' import { Library, Example } from '@compositor/kit' import { Button } from '../src' export default props => < Library > < Example name = 'Button' > < Button > Button </ Button > </ Example > </ Library >

XRay

Use the XRay component to outline HTML elements and display a grid to help ensure your UI is visually aligned.

import React from 'react' import { XRay } from '@compositor/kit' import { Button } from '../src' export default props => < XRay > < Button > Button </ Button > </ XRay >

Cartesian

Use the Cartesian component to render the cartesian product of props.

import React from 'react' import { Cartesian } from '@compositor/kit' import Button from '../src/Button' export default props => ( < Cartesian component = {Button} m = {4} fontSize = {[1, 2 , 3 ]} bg = {[ ' blue ', ' pink ', ' tomato ', ' purple ']} children = {[ ' Hello , world !', ' Beep ']} /> )

Responsive

Use the Responsive component to render components in multiple iframes at different viewport sizes.

import React from 'react' import { Responsive } from '@compositor/kit' import PageHeader from '../src/PageHeader' const example = ( < Responsive > < PageHeader /> </ Responsive > )

Other Components

See the Kit components package for more components.

Kit Init

Use the kit init command to create a new project based on a growing set of templates.

Utilities

kit-snapshot: run Jest snapshot tests for example components

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

