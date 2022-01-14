component-controls is a next-generation tool to help create blazing-fast documentation sites for your libraries and components.
Using MDX or javascript to author documentation files, the sites can be generated with highly-optimized site generators as gatsby or nextjs.
Before starting, take a look at our blog post gatsby vs nextjs vs storybook comparison for generating static documentation sites.
We believe in the practice of dogfooding, thus we have created the full documentation sites for component-controls using - well, component-controls. Everything from blog posts, tutorials, author profiles to auto-generated component documentation, and testing pages.
This site shows how to create documentation for a custom react UI component library
This site showcases creating documentation sites for third-party libraries, that are installed in the
node_modules folder of your project
theme-ui design system - source
A collection of simple starter projects, showcasing how to create an MDX pure documentation page, and MDX custom documentation page with a component interactive
story and, an ESM javascript page that automatically creates component documentation.
built with storybook 5 - source
built with storybook 6 - source
Many developments have contributed to the creation of
component-controls, a few of them are:
storybook is the original component development system that helps teams to design, develop, and test components. The strong support for testing and the creation of an open Component Story Format was an inspiration, as well as the Storybook Addon Knobs for providing configurable component properties.
docz has a beautiful architecture and introduced non-proprietary gatsby build engine. This monorepo was also heavily influenced by the
docz project repository structure.
docusaurus creates very clean and effective UX for documentation websites. Provides excellent options for project blogging, versioning, translation, and algolia-powered search.
abstract syntax tree (AST) advancements have been greatly responsible for making possible the parsing and analysis features of this library.
theme-ui is the driving force for standardizing
react theming and design systems.
theme-ui is used by our project as the theming and components founding block.
mdx is driving the adoption of JSX in Markdown and allows writing rich, interactive documentation pages.