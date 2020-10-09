|CLI
A tool that allows you to view your Angular application dependencies.
Install from npm:
npm install -g @compodoc/ngd-cli
Install from Yarn:
yarn global add @compodoc/ngd-cli
$ ngd --help
Usage: ngd [options]
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-V, --version Output the version number
-f, --file [file] Entry *.ts file
-p, --tsconfig [config] A tsconfig.json
-o, --open Open the generated HTML diagram file
-g, --display-legend Display the legend in the generated graph (default: true)
-s, --silent In silent mode, log messages aren't logged in the console
-t, --output-formats [formats] Output formats (default: html,svg,dot,json)
-d, --output [folder] Where to store the generated files
tsconfig.json:
Run inside your project (where your
tsconfig.json is located):
$ cd my-awesome-cli-angular-app/
$ ngd
$ # or
$ ngd -p ./tsconfig.json
Note: This will read the
files entry point in your
tsconfig.json and crawl your app. If the entry point is not
found, all
*.ts files will be crawled, but not those mentioned in the
exclude property (more details).
$ cd my-awesome-cli-angular-app/
$ ngd -f src/main.ts
NOTE: The file you provide should contain your root component.
DotEngine and
Compiler from
@compodoc/ngd-transformer and
@compodoc/ngd-compiler:
import { DotEngine } from '@compodoc/ngd-transformer';
import { Compiler } from '@compodoc/ngd-compiler';
const compiler = new Compiler(files, {
tsconfigDirectory: cwd,
});
const deps = compiler.getDependencies();
const engine = new DotEngine({
output: program.output,
displayLegend: program.displayLegend,
outputFormats: program.outputFormats.split(','),
});
engine.generateGraph(deps).then(file => { ... });
All contributions are welcome ;)
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2016 - Wassim CHEGHAM
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.