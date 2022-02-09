Compiled

A familiar and performant compile time CSS-in-JS library for React.

Usage

import { styled, ClassNames } from '@compiled/react' ; < div css = {{ color: ' purple ' }} /> // Create a component that ties styles to an element const StyledButton = styled.button` color: ${(props) => props.color}; `; // Use a component where styles are not necessarily tied to an element < ClassNames > {({ css }) => children({ className: css({ fontSize: 12 }) })} </ ClassNames >

Extract styles

Turn on extraction and all components styled in your app and sourced through NPM will have their runtime stripped and styles extracted to an atomic style sheet.

-import { CC, CS } from '@compiled/react/runtime'; - -const _2 = '._syaz1q9v{color: hotpink}'; -const _ = '._1wybfyhu{font-size: 48px}'; - export const LargeHotPinkText = () => ( - <CC> - <CS>{[_, _2]}</CS> <span className="_syaz1q9v _1wybfyhu">Hello world</span> - </CC> );

._1wybfyhu { font-size : 48px ; } ._syaz1q9v { color : hotpink; }

See CSS extraction for more information.

Installation

Install the React package.

npm install @compiled/react

Then configure your bundler of choice or use Babel directly.

Webpack

Install the Webpack loader.

npm install @compiled/webpack-loader --save-dev

See installation for more information.

Parcel

Note

Parcel v2 is currently in pre-release which makes this transformer experimental, it may break when updating Parcel. Use with caution.

Install the Parcel v2 transformer.

npm install @compiled/parcel-transformer --save-dev

See installation for more information.

Babel

Install the Babel plugin.

npm install @ compiled / babel - plugin --save-dev

See installation for more information.

Contributions

Contributions are welcomed! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.