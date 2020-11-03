Commodo is a library of higher order functions (HOFs) that let you create and compose rich data models.

📹 Videos

Wanna get up to speed quickly? Check out the Commodo videos here!

Quick example

A simple model

The following example shows how to create a simple data model, which you can later use to validate data (e.g. data received as body of an HTTP request):

import { withFields, string, number, boolean } from "@commodo/fields" ; const Animal = withFields({ name : string({ validation : value => { if (!value) { throw Error ( "A pet must have a name!" ); } } }), age : number(), isAwesome : boolean(), about : fields({ value : {}, instanceOf : withFields({ type : string({ value : "cat" }), dangerous : boolean({ value : true }) })() }) })(); const animal = new Animal(); animal.populate({ age : "7" }); animal.populate({ age : 7 }); await animal.validate(); animal.name = "Garfield" ; await animal.validate();

More complex model

Using other HOFs, you can create more complex models, that have a name, attached hooks, and even storage layer, so that you can easily save the data to the database:

import { withFields, string, number, boolean, fields, onSet } from "@commodo/fields" ; import { withName } from "@commodo/name" ; import { withHooks } from "@commodo/hooks" ; import { withStorage } from "@commodo/fields-storage" ; import { MongoDbDriver, withId } from "@commodo/fields-storage-mongodb" ; import { compose } from "ramda" ; const Verification = compose( withFields({ verified : boolean(), verifiedOn : string() }) )(); const User = compose( withFields({ firstName : string(), lastName : string(), email : compose( onSet( value => value.toLowerCase()) )(string()), age : number(), scores : number({ list : true }), enabled : boolean({ value : false }), verification : fields({ instanceOf : Verification }) }), withHooks({ async beforeCreate() { if ( await User.count({ query : { email : this .email } })) { throw Error ( "User with same e-mail already exists." ); } } }), withName( "User" ), withId(), withStorage({ driver : new MongoDbDriver({ database }) }) )(); const user = new User(); user.populate({ firstName : "Adrian" , lastName : "Smith" , email : "aDrIan@google.com" , enabled : true , scores : [ 34 , 66 , 99 ], verification : { verified : true , verifiedOn : "2019-01-01" } }); await user.save();

Is Commodo an ORM/ODM?

Fundamentally, Commodo is not an ORM/ODM, but can very quickly become one, by utilizing an additional HOF. You can use the already provided @commodo/fields-storage or even create your own if you don't like the existing one.

Using HOFs is a very flexible approach for defining your data models, because you can append only the functionality you actually need and will use.

Core packages:

The following section shows all of the useful higher order functions that you can use right now.

Package Short Description Version @commodo/fields The starting point of every model. Provides base string , number , boolean and model fields. @commodo/name Assign a name to your models. @commodo/hooks Provides methods for defining and triggering hooks on your models. @commodo/fields-storage Enables saving models to a database (with an appropriate driver, e.g. MySQL).

Additional packages:

Package Short Description Version @commodo/fields-storage-ref Provides ref field, for saving references to other models saved in database. @commodo/fields-storage-mongodb A MongoDB driver for @commodo/fields-storage package. @commodo/fields-storage-soft-delete Introduces deleted boolean field to mark whether a model was deleted or not, instead of physically deleting the entry in the storage.

Community packages:

Package Short Description Version commodo-fields-date Provides date field, for saving dates. commodo-fields-object Provides object field, for saving plain objects. commodo-fields-int Provides int field, for saving integer numbers. commodo-fields-float Provides float field, for saving float numbers. commodo-fields-storage-crud-logs Adds and automatically manages createdOn , updatedOn , savedOn fields.

Contributing

License

