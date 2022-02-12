Lint commit messages

What is commitlint

commitlint checks if your commit messages meet the conventional commit format.

In general the pattern mostly looks like this:

type (scope?): subject

Real world examples can look like this:

chore : run tests on travis ci

fix (server) : send cors headers

feat (blog) : add comment section

Common types according to commitlint-config-conventional (based on the Angular convention) can be:

build

chore

ci

docs

feat

fix

perf

refactor

revert

style

test

These can be modified by your own configuration.

Benefits using commitlint

Getting started

npm install --save-dev @commitlint/{config-conventional,cli} npm install --save-dev @commitlint/config-conventional @commitlint/cli echo "module.exports = {extends: ['@commitlint/config-conventional']}" > commitlint.config.js

To lint commits before they are created you can use Husky's commit-msg hook:

npm install husky --save-dev yarn add husky --dev npx husky install yarn husky install npx husky add .husky/commit-msg 'npx --no -- commitlint --edit "$1"' npx husky add .husky/commit-msg \"npx --no -- commitlint --edit '$1' \" npx husky add .husky/commit-msg "npx --no -- commitlint --edit $1 " yarn husky add .husky/commit-msg 'yarn commitlint --edit $1'

Check the husky documentation on how you can automatically have Git hooks enabled after install for different yarn versions.

Detailed Setup instructions

Local setup - Lint messages on commit with husky

CI setup - Lint messages during CI builds

CLI

Primary way to interact with commitlint.

npm install --save-dev @commitlint/cli

Packages: cli

Config

Configuration is picked up from: .commitlintrc .commitlintrc.json .commitlintrc.yaml .commitlintrc.yml .commitlintrc.js .commitlintrc.cjs .commitlintrc.ts commitlint.config.js commitlint.config.cjs commitlint.config.ts commitlint field in package.json

Packages: cli, core

See Rules for a complete list of possible rules

An example configuration can be found at @commitlint/config-conventional

Shared configuration

A number of shared configurations are available to install and use with commitlint :

⚠️ If you want to publish your own shareable config then make sure it has a name aligning with the pattern commitlint-config-emoji-log or commitlint-config-your-config-name — then in extend all you have to write is emoji-log or your-config-name .

API

Alternative, programmatic way to interact with commitlint

Packages: format - Format commitlint reports lint - Lint a string against commitlint rules load - Load shared commitlint configuration read - Read commit messages from a specified range or last edit

See API for a complete list of methods and examples

Roadmap

commitlint is considered stable and is used in various projects as development tool.

We identify ease of adoption and developer experience as fields where there is room and need for improvement. The items on the roadmap should enhance commitlint regarding those aspects.

Adoption : Provide reusable Travis CI integration: @commitlint/travis-cli (https://github.com/conventional-changelog/commitlint/releases/tag/v5.1.0)

: Provide reusable Travis CI integration: (https://github.com/conventional-changelog/commitlint/releases/tag/v5.1.0) DX : Support PR squash scenario via ahmed-taj/commitlint-bot and @commitlint/travis-cli

: Support PR squash scenario via ahmed-taj/commitlint-bot and Adoption : Make ahmed-taj/commitlint-bot configurable via commitlint configuration

: Make ahmed-taj/commitlint-bot configurable via configuration Adoption : Create commitlint init

: Create DX : Extend the configuration schema to allow for additional fields (descriptions, examples, fixes) on both the rule and value level

: Extend the configuration schema to allow for additional fields (descriptions, examples, fixes) on both the rule and value level DX : Incorporate an extended version of lennym/commit-template deducing a template from commitlint configuration

: Incorporate an extended version of lennym/commit-template deducing a template from commitlint configuration DX: Rewrite @commitlint/prompt for better usability (might involve a lot of yak-shaving)

Version Support and Releases

Node.js LTS >= 12

git >= 2.13.2

Releases

Security patches will be applied to versions which are not yet EOL.\ Features will only be applied to the current main version.

Release Inital release End-of-life v16 26.12.2021 26.12.2022 v15 17.11.2021 17.11.2022 v14 26.10.2021 26.10.2022 v13 24.05.2021 24.05.2022 v12 23.02.2021 23.02.2022 v11 13.09.2020 13.09.2020

Dates are subject to change.

We're not a sponsored OSS project. Therefor we can't promise that we will release patch versions for older releases in a timley manner.\ If you are stuck on an older version and need a security patch we're happy if you can provide a PR.

Related projects

conventional-changelog – Generate a changelog from conventional commit history

commitizen – Simple commit conventions for internet citizens

create-semantic-module – CLI for quickly integrating commitizen and commitlint in new or existing projects

License

Copyright by @marionebl. All commitlint packages are released under the MIT license.

Development

commitlint is developed in a mono repository.

Install and run

git clone git@github.com:conventional-changelog/commitlint.git cd commitlint yarn yarn run build yarn start

For more information on how to contribute please take a look at our contribution guide.

Package dependency overview

Publishing a release

npm login nvm use ( if you have nvm installed)

yarn clean yarn install yarn build yarn test yarn run publish --otp <one-time password>

Create Github release

Copy changelog entry for the new version Create release for the new tag: https://github.com/conventional-changelog/commitlint/releases Post in the commitlint Slack-channel

Publish a next release (or i.e. patch release)

npm login nvm use ( if you have nvm installed)

yarn clean yarn install yarn build yarn test npx lerna publish --conventional-commits --dist-tag [`next` | `[PATCH_RELEASE_VERSION]`] --otp <one-time password>

If for some reason this stops in between, you can manually publish missing packages like this:

npm publish <package-name> --tag [`next` | `[PATCH_RELEASE_VERSION]`] --otp <one-time password>

Publishing (new) packages for the first time

npm publish [PACKAGE_NAME] --access public

For alias packages you need to add @alias/ . Like we already do with @commitlint/ anyways. This is just a reminder to make sure we do not forget this.

Move next to latest

npm login

npx lerna exec --no-bail --no-private --no-sort --stream -- '[ -n "$(npm v . dist-tags.next)" ] && npm dist-tag add ${LERNA_PACKAGE_NAME}@$(npm v . dist-tags.next) latest --otp <one-time password>'

Remove next: