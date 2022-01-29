openbase logo
@commitizen/cz-conventional-changelog

by commitizen
1.2.0 (see all)

A commitizen adapter for the angular preset of https://github.com/conventional-changelog/conventional-changelog

Readme

cz-conventional-changelog

Part of the commitizen family. Prompts for conventional changelog standard.

Configuration

package.json

Like commitizen, you specify the configuration of cz-conventional-changelog through the package.json's config.commitizen key.

{
// ...  default values
    "config": {
        "commitizen": {
            "path": "./node_modules/cz-conventional-changelog",
            "disableScopeLowerCase": false,
            "disableSubjectLowerCase": false,
            "maxHeaderWidth": 100,
            "maxLineWidth": 100,
            "defaultType": "",
            "defaultScope": "",
            "defaultSubject": "",
            "defaultBody": "",
            "defaultIssues": "",
            "types": {
              ...
              "feat": {
                "description": "A new feature",
                "title": "Features"
              },
              ...
            }
        }
    }
// ...
}

Environment variables

The following environment variables can be used to override any default configuration or package.json based configuration.

  • CZ_TYPE = defaultType
  • CZ_SCOPE = defaultScope
  • CZ_SUBJECT = defaultSubject
  • CZ_BODY = defaultBody
  • CZ_MAX_HEADER_WIDTH = maxHeaderWidth
  • CZ_MAX_LINE_WIDTH = maxLineWidth

Commitlint

If using the commitlint js library, the "maxHeaderWidth" configuration property will default to the configuration of the "header-max-length" rule instead of the hard coded value of 100. This can be ovewritten by setting the 'maxHeaderWidth' configuration in package.json or the CZ_MAX_HEADER_WIDTH environment variable.

