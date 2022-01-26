Categories
@commercial/joi
●
by hapijs
●
12.1.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
The most powerful data validation library for JS
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
392
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Maintenance
Last Commit
21d
ago
Contributors
229
Package
Dependencies
3
License
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
joi
The most powerful schema description language and data validator for JavaScript.
Installation
npm install joi
Visit the
joi.dev
Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support
Useful resources
Documentation and API
Versions status
Changelog
Project policies
