@commercetools/enzyme-extensions
Why should you use this? Read: Test a Render Prop!
NOTE This package used to provide a
renderProp test helper, which is now part of
enzyme itself as of v3.8.0 🎈.
We therefore dropped
renderProp in v4.0.0 of this package. We recommend to use
renderProp from enzyme itself instead.
Be aware that the API has changed while moving the function to enzyme.
// before
wrapper.renderProp('foo', 10, 20);
// after
wrapper.renderProp('foo')(10, 20);
We are happy that our little helper has made it into
enzyme.
yarn add @commercetools/enzyme-extensions -D
For Jest you would set up a
setupTestFrameworkScriptFile.
Create that file and add it to the jest configuration.
In that
testFrameworkScriptFile file, import the extensions and add them to Enzyme
import Enzyme from 'enzyme';
import Adapter from 'enzyme-adapter-react-xx';
import configure from '@commercetools/enzyme-extensions';
import ShallowWrapper from 'enzyme/ShallowWrapper';
// You likely had this part already
Enzyme.configure({ adapter: new Adapter() });
// This is the actual integration.
// Behind the scenes this extends the prototype of the passed in `ShallowWrapper`
configure(ShallowWrapper);
Once set up, you can use the extension in your test files like this:
import React from 'react';
import { shallow } from 'enzyme';
describe('when rendering `<App>`', () => {
const App = () => (
<div id="app">
<Mouse
render={(x, y) => (
<div>
Cursor is at {x} {y}
</div>
)}
/>
</div>
);
// Here we call the render function defined on Mouse and we provide
// some custom arguments to it. This means we are effectively mocking
// the Mouse component's implementation.
// This is great to keep test concerns separate.
const wrapper = shallow(<App />)
.find(Mouse)
// This is where we are actually using the drill function
// Since we defined it on the prototype in the Installation step,
// it does not need to be imported into the test itself.
// We can call any property dynamically and even derive the property to
// call depending on the props which are passed as the arguments of the
// function passed to `drill`.
.drill(props => props.render(10, 20));
it('should render the mouse position', () => {
expect(wrapper.equals(<div>Cursor is at 10 20</div>)).toBe(true);
});
});
Enzyme's
renderProp is built as an easy to use test helper for the most common cases.
In case you need more control, you can use
drill instead.
drill offers more flexibility as:
See the
drill documentation for more.