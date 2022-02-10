@commercetools-frontend/actions-global

✨ Monorepository with tools and components for developing Merchant Center Applications 🛠
To help you developing Merchant Center Applications, be sure to check out our ui-kit components library.
If you are developing a Merchant Center application, you can start by installing one of our templates using the
create-mc-app CLI.
$ npm install --global @commercetools-frontend/create-mc-app
$ create-mc-app my-new-custom-application-project --template starter
# or
$ npx @commercetools-frontend/create-mc-app my-new-custom-application-project --template starter
Install the dependencies (uses yarn workspaces):
$ yarn
To run the tests:
$ yarn test
# or
$ yarn test:watch
Build the application bundles
$ yarn build
# or
$ yarn build:bundles:watch
Start the playground application:
NOTE: the playground application consumes the app-kit dependencies's es modules, which means you need to bundle the packages first. We recommend to bundle the packages in watch mode in one terminal process and start the playground app in another terminal process.
// Terminal process 1
$ yarn build:watch
// Terminal process 2
$ yarn playground:start
Please look at the single packages in
packages folder for documentation specific of each package.
Documentation website coming soon
Contributions are welcomed. Please have a read at our contribution guidelines.