openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@commercetools-docs/ui-kit

by commercetools
18.0.1 (see all)

Tools and components for developing Documentation websites 🛠

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

500

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

commercetools Documentation Kit 💅

Docs Kit Docs - How to use this

✨ The Documentation website generator for commercetools docs 🛠

Latest release GitHub license

This repository is a monorepository that contains packages to develop documentation websites for commercetools. It includes things like Gatsby themes, Gatsby plugins, UI components, etc. Please look at the individual packages in packages folder for functional documentation.

See the documentation of this kit for all further reading.

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed. Please have a read at the contribution guidelines.

Licenses

Source code is under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file)

All icons, images, and the implemented visual design are UNLICENSED outside commercetools and its subsidiaries.

Individual packages in this repository can have deviating licensing in their respective LICENSE, README.md and package.json files.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial