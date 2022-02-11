@commercetools-docs/gatsby-theme-docs

Docs Kit Docs - How to use this

✨ The Documentation website generator for commercetools docs 🛠

This repository is a monorepository that contains packages to develop documentation websites for commercetools. It includes things like Gatsby themes, Gatsby plugins, UI components, etc. Please look at the individual packages in packages folder for functional documentation.

See the documentation of this kit for all further reading.

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed. Please have a read at the contribution guidelines.

Licenses

Source code is under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file)

All icons, images, and the implemented visual design are UNLICENSED outside commercetools and its subsidiaries.