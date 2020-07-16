A Node-based project to supply Sass components and a styleguide generator.
To have a centralised hub supply common styling across Comic Relief products.
/dist/index.html
/dist/[project_name]/index.html
run
npm install @comicrelief/pattern-lab --save
on local scss file, add
@import '~pattern-lab';
(or use
includePaths: ['node_modules'] in grunt-sass
options configuration)
or copy css file straight to your project
git clone https://github.com/comicrelief/pattern-lab ~/cr_root/pattern-lab
cd ~/cr_root/payin/web
yarn link-patternlab
npm install npm-link-local --global and then e.g.
npm-link-local ~/cr_root/pattern-lab
Either of the last 2 steps creates a symlink in the other project's
node_modules, pointing to your local copy of
pattern-lab.
yarn watch to liveload file changes
yarn build to generate all themes in the styleguide
yarn build-base to only generate the base theme in the styleguide
yarn build-cr17 to only generate the cr17 theme in the styleguide
yarn build-frost to only generate the frost theme in the styleguide
yarn build-payin to only generate the payin theme in the styleguide
yarn build-rnd17 to only generate the rnd17 theme in the styleguide
yarn build-sr18 to only generate the sr18 theme in the styleguide
yarn dev-server or
yarn watch
http://localhost:1337 to view styleguide
Git commit messages are used to automatically publish a new version of npm package. To achieve this, every commit message should have a type and a message in the format described below.
Travis CI will run a job automatically after PR is merged and analyze all commit messages since last npm release. Then semantic-release plugin will calculate new version according to this result.
To avoid commit loops, version numbers are not committed back to
package.json. Versions are listed on GitHub releases and used in the modified package.json published to npm.
Commit messages are expected to be in this format:
<type>(<scope>): <subject>
<BLANK LINE>
<body>
<BLANK LINE>
<footer>
Minimally, only
type and
subject is required.
When there are no breaking changes or no new features. When we are fixing bugs or styles.
fix: A bug fix
When there is a new feature / functionality is added to the library
feat: A new feature
When there is a breaking change, we need to extend our commit message and add
BREAKING CHANGE: A description of the change to its body. This message can be added to any type of commit.
Example:
feat: A new feature
BREAKING CHANGE: A description of the change
Commitizen library is added as npm dev dependency and it can be used to generate commit messages by answering a few questions and skipping the ones which are not relavent. Example workflow:
git add . to add changed files and get ready to commit
yarn commit
This will start an interactive process to build commit message. Simply answer all questions or
press
Enter to skip.
Repeat and follow rest of the GitHub workflow
We are using Concourse CI and Travis CI to run tasks, and Netlify and Cloud Foundry to deploy pattern-lab. When a pull request is created, it triggers a Netlify preview deployment, which is at
https://deploy-preview-[PULL_REQUEST_ID]--cr-pattern-lab.netlify.com/
Pull request commits and merge also trigger CI visual regression tests as explained below. Output is available at
https://ci.services.comicrelief.com/teams/main/pipelines/pattern-lab
test/visual/reference.
"url": "dist/index.html",
yarn backstop-test-local
/tests/visual/html_report/index.html in your browser.
yarn backstop approve