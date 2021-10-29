





CometChat Javascript SDK

CometChat Pro enables you to add voice, video & text chat for your website & app. This guide demonstrates how to add chat to a WebSite using CometChat Pro.

Features

1-1 & Group Conversations

Voice & video calling & conferencing

Rich Media Attachments

Typing Indicators

Custom Messages

Read receipts

Online Presence Indicators

Message History

Single Sign-on

Webhooks

Bots

Users & Friends List

Groups List

Conversations List

Threaded Conversations

Extensions

Push Notification | Email Notification | SMS Notification | Thumbnail Generation | Link Preview | Rich Media Preview | Voice Transcription | Smart Reply | Message Translation | Emojis | Polls | Reactions | Stickers | Video Broadcasting | Collaborative Documents | Collaborative Whiteboards | Data Masking Filter | Profanity Filter | Image Moderation| Sentiment Analysis | In-flight Message Moderation | Virus & Malware Scanner | XSS Filter

Prerequisites ⭐

Before you begin, ensure you have met the following requirements:

✅ You have Visual Studio Code or any other code editor installed in your machine.

✅ You have npm installed in your machine.

✅ You have read CometChat Key Concepts.



Installing CometChat Javascript SDK

Setup 🔧

To setup Javascript SDK, you need to first register on CometChat Dashboard. Click here to sign up.

i. Get your Application Keys 🔑

Signup for CometChat and then:

Create a new app: Click Add App option available → Enter App Name & other information → Create App At the Top in QuickStart section you will find Auth Key & App ID or else you can head over to the API & Auth Keys section and note the Auth Key and App ID

ii. Add the CometChat Dependency

Install via NPM

1. Run the following command to install the CometChat Pro Javascript SDK

npm install @cometchat-pro/chat@ 2.4 .1 --save

1. Run the following command to install the CometChat Pro Javascript SDK Import via CDN

1. Include the CometChat Pro Javascript library in your HTML code.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/@cometchat-pro/chat@2.4.1/CometChat.js" > </ script > You can refer to the below link for instructions on how to do so:

📝 Add CometChat Dependency

Configure CometChat Javascript SDK

i. Initialize CometChat 🌟

We suggest you call the init() method on app startup, preferably in the index.js file.

var appID = "APP_ID" ; var region = "REGION" ; var appSetting = new CometChat.AppSettingsBuilder().subscribePresenceForAllUsers().setRegion(region).build(); CometChat.init(appID, appSetting).then( () => { console .log( "Initialization completed successfully" ); }, error => { console .log( "Initialization failed with error:" , error); } );

ℹ️ Note: Make sure to replace region and appID with your credentials.

ii. Create User 👤

Once initialisation is successful, you will need to create a user. You need to use createUser() method to create user on the fly.

let authKey = "AUTH_KEY" ; var uid = "user1" ; var name = "Kevin" ; var user = new CometChat.User(uid); user.setName(name); CometChat.createUser(user, authKey).then( user => { console .log( "user created" , user); },error => { console .log( "error" , error); } );

ℹ️ Note: Make sure that UID and name are specified as these are mandatory fields to create a user.

iii. Login User 👤

Once you have created the user successfully, you will need to log the user into CometChat using the login() method.

var UID = "SUPERHERO1" ; var authKey = "AUTH_KEY" ; CometChat.getLoggedinUser().then( user => { if (!user){ CometChat.login(UID, authKey).then( user => { console .log( "Login Successful:" , { user }); }, error => { console .log( "Login failed with exception:" , { error }); } ); } else { } }, error => { console .log( "getLoggedinUser failed with exception:" , { error }); } );

ℹ️ Note - The login() method needs to be called only once. Also replace AUTH_KEY with your App Auth Key.

📝 Please refer to our Developer Documentation for more information on how to configure the CometChat Pro SDK and implement various features using the same.

Learn more about UI-Kit

Angular UI Kit | React UI Kit | Vue UI Kit

