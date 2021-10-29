CometChat Pro enables you to add voice, video & text chat for your website & app. This guide demonstrates how to add chat to a WebSite using CometChat Pro.
Before you begin, ensure you have met the following requirements:
✅ You have
Visual Studio Code or any other code editor installed in your machine.
✅ You have
npm installed in your machine.
✅ You have read CometChat Key Concepts.
To setup Javascript SDK, you need to first register on CometChat Dashboard. Click here to sign up.
Signup for CometChat and then:
npm install @cometchat-pro/chat@2.4.1 --save
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/@cometchat-pro/chat@2.4.1/CometChat.js"></script>
You can refer to the below link for instructions on how to do so:
📝 Add CometChat Dependency
We suggest you call the init() method on app startup, preferably in the index.js file.
var appID = "APP_ID";
var region = "REGION";
var appSetting = new CometChat.AppSettingsBuilder().subscribePresenceForAllUsers().setRegion(region).build();
CometChat.init(appID, appSetting).then(
() => {
console.log("Initialization completed successfully");
},
error => {
console.log("Initialization failed with error:", error);
}
);
|ℹ️ Note: Make sure to replace
region and
appID with your credentials.
Once initialisation is successful, you will need to create a user. You need to use createUser() method to create user on the fly.
let authKey = "AUTH_KEY";
var uid = "user1";
var name = "Kevin";
var user = new CometChat.User(uid);
user.setName(name);
CometChat.createUser(user, authKey).then(
user => {
console.log("user created", user);
},error => {
console.log("error", error);
}
);
ℹ️ Note: Make sure that UID and name are specified as these are mandatory fields to create a user.
Once you have created the user successfully, you will need to log the user into CometChat using the login() method.
var UID = "SUPERHERO1";
var authKey = "AUTH_KEY";
CometChat.getLoggedinUser().then(
user => {
if(!user){
CometChat.login(UID, authKey).then(
user => {
console.log("Login Successful:", { user });
},
error => {
console.log("Login failed with exception:", { error });
}
);
}else{
// User already logged in
}
}, error => {
console.log("getLoggedinUser failed with exception:", { error });
}
);
|ℹ️ Note - The login() method needs to be called only once. Also replace AUTH_KEY with your App Auth Key.
📝 Please refer to our Developer Documentation for more information on how to configure the CometChat Pro SDK and implement various features using the same.
