@comeonautomation/reportportal-client

This Client is to communicate with the Report Portal on node js.
Library is used only for implementors of custom listeners for ReportPortal.
Examples for test framework integrations from the list above described in examples repository.
The latest version is available on npm:
npm install @reportportal/client-javascript
let RPClient = require('@reportportal/client-javascript');
let rpClient = new RPClient({
token: "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
endpoint: "http://your-instance.com:8080/api/v1",
launch: "LAUNCH_NAME",
project: "PROJECT_NAME"
});
rpClient.checkConnect().then((response) => {
console.log('You have successfully connected to the server.');
console.log(`You are using an account: ${response.fullName}`);
}, (error) => {
console.log('Error connection to server');
console.dir(error);
});
When creating a client instance, you need to specify the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|token
|User's token Report Portal from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user.
|endpoint
|URL of your server. For example, if you visit the page at 'https://server:8080/ui', then endpoint will be equal to 'https://server:8080/api/v1'.
|launch
|Name of launch at creation.
|project
|The name of the project in which the launches will be created.
|headers
|(optional) The object with custom headers for internal http client.
|restClientConfig
|(optional) The object with
agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg.
timeout.
The client supports an asynchronous reporting. If you want the client to work asynchronously change v1 to v2 in addresses in endpoint.
Each method (except checkConnect) returns an object in a specific format:
{
tempId: '4ds43fs', // generated by the client id for further work with the created item
promise: Promise // An object indicating the completion of an operation
}
The client works synchronously, so it is not necessary to wait for the end of the previous requests to send following ones.
There is a timeout on axios requests. If for instance the server your making a request to is taking too long to load, then axios timeout will work and you will see the error "Error: timeout of 30000ms exceeded".
You can simply change this timeout by adding a
timeout property to
restClientConfig with your desired numeric value.
checkConnect - asynchronous method for verifying the correctness of the client connection
rpClient.checkConnect().then((response) => {
console.log('You have successfully connected to the server.');
console.log(`You are using an account: ${response.fullName}`);
}, (error) => {
console.log('Error connection to server');
console.dir(error);
});
startLaunch - starts a new launch, return temp id that you want to use for all of the items within this launch.
let launchObj = rpClient.startLaunch({
name: "Client test",
startTime: rpClient.helpers.now(),
description: "description of the launch",
attributes: [
{
"key": "yourKey",
"value": "yourValue"
},
{
"value": "yourValue"
}
],
//this param used only when you need client to send data into the existing launch
id: 'id'
});
console.log(launchObj.tempId);
The method takes one argument:
|Parameter
|Description
|startTime
|(optional) start time launch(unix time). Default: rpClient.helpers.now()
|name
|(optional) launch name. Default: parameter 'launch' specified when creating the client instance
|mode
|(optional) "DEFAULT" or "DEBUG". Default: "DEFAULT"
|description
|(optional) description of the launch (supports markdown syntax)
|attributes
|(optional) array of launch tags
|id
|id of the existing launch in which tests data would be sent, without this param new launch instance would be created
To know the real launch id wait for the method to finish. The real id is used by the client in asynchronous reporting.
let launchObj = rpClient.startLaunch();
launchObj.promise.then((response) => {
console.log(`Launch real id: ${response.id}`);
}, (error) => {
console.dir(`Error at the start of launch: ${error}`);
})
As system attributes, this method sends the following data (these data are not for public use):
ReportPortal is supporting now integrations with more than 15 test frameworks simultaneously. In order to define the most popular agents and plan the team workload accordingly, we are using Google analytics.
ReportPortal collects only information about agent name and version. This information is sent to Google analytics on the launch start. Please help us to make our work effective. If you still want to switch Off Google analytics, please change env variable. 'REPORTPORTAL_CLIENT_JS_NO_ANALYTICS=true'
finishLaunch - finish of the launch. After calling this method, you can not add items to the launch. The request to finish the launch will be sent only after all items within it have finished.
// launchObj - object returned by method 'startLaunch'
let launchFinishObj = rpClient.finishLaunch(launchObj.tempId, {
endTime: rpClient.helpers.now()
});
The method takes two arguments:
|Parameter
|Description
|endTime
|(optional) end time of launch. Default: rpClient.helpers.now()
|status
|(optional) status of launch, one of "", "PASSED", "FAILED", "STOPPED", "SKIPPED", "INTERRUPTED", "CANCELLED".
getPromiseFinishAllItems - returns promise that contains status about all data has been sent to the Report Protal. This method needed when test frameworks don't wait for async methods and stop processed.
// jasmine example. tempLaunchId - id of the client's process
agent.getPromiseFinishAllItems(agent.tempLaunchId).then(()=> done());
|Parameter
|Description
|tempLaunchId
|id of the client's process
updateLaunch - updates launch data. Will send a request to the server only after finishing the launch.
// launchObj - object returned by method 'startLaunch'
rpClient.updateLaunch(
launchObj.tempId, {
description: 'new launch description',
attributes: [
{
"key": "yourKey",
"value": "yourValue"
},
{
"value": "yourValue"
}
],
mode: 'DEBUG'
}
);
The method takes two arguments:
startTestItem - starts a new test item.
// launchObj - object returned by method 'startLaunch'
let suiteObj = rpClient.startTestItem({
description: makeid(),
name: makeid(),
startTime: rpClient.helpers.now(),
type: "SUITE"
}, launchObj.tempId);
let stepObj = rpClient.startTestItem({
description: makeid(),
name: makeid(),
startTime: rpClient.helpers.now(),
attributes: [
{
"key": "yourKey",
"value": "yourValue"
},
{
"value": "yourValue"
}
],
type: "STEP"
}, launchObj.tempId, suiteObj.tempId);
The method takes three arguments:
|Parameter
|Description
|name
|item name
|type
|Item type, one of 'SUITE', 'STORY', 'TEST', 'SCENARIO', 'STEP', 'BEFORE_CLASS', 'BEFORE_GROUPS','BEFORE_METHOD', 'BEFORE_SUITE', 'BEFORE_TEST', 'AFTER_CLASS', 'AFTER_GROUPS', 'AFTER_METHOD', 'AFTER_SUITE', 'AFTER_TEST'
|description
|(optional) description of the launch (supports markdown syntax)
|startTime
|(optional) start time item(unix time). Default: rpClient.helpers.now()
|attributes
|(optional) array of item attributes
finishTestItem - finish of the item. After calling this method, you can not add items to the item. The request to finish the item will be sent only after all items within it have finished.
// itemObj - object returned by method 'startTestItem'
rpClient.finishTestItem(itemObj.tempId, {
status: "failed"
})
The method takes two arguments:
|Parameter
|Description
|endTime
|(optional) end time of launch. Default: rpClient.helpers.now()
|status
|(optional) item status, one of "", "PASSED", "FAILED", "STOPPED", "SKIPPED", "INTERRUPTED", "CANCELLED". Default: "PASSED".
|issue
|(optional) object issue. IssueType is required, allowable values: "pb", "ab", "si", "ti", "nd001". Where *** is locator id
Example issue object:
{
issueType: "string",
comment: "string",
externalSystemIssues: [
{
submitDate: 0,
submitter: "string",
systemId: "string",
ticketId: "string",
url: "string"
}
]
}
sendLog - adds a log to the item
// stepObj - object returned by method 'startTestItem'
rpClient.sendLog(stepObj.tempId, {
level: "INFO",
message: makeid(),
time: rpClient.helpers.now()
})
The method takes three arguments:
|Parameter
|Description
|time
|(optional) time of log. Default: rpClient.helpers.now()
|message
|(optional) log message. Default: ''.
|status
|(optional) log status, one of 'trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', ''. Default "".
|Parameter
|Description
|name
|file name
|type
|file mimeType, example "image/png" (support types: 'image/*', application/ ['xml', 'javascript', 'json', 'css', 'php'] , another format will be opened in a new browser tab ),
|content
|file
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license (see the LICENSE.txt file).