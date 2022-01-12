An incremental binary state serializer with delta encoding for games.
Although it was born to be used on Colyseus, this library can be used as standalone.
As Colyseus is written in TypeScript, the schema is defined as type annotations inside the state class. Additional server logic may be added to that class, but client-side generated (not implemented) files will consider only the schema itself.
import { Schema, type, ArraySchema, MapSchema } from '@colyseus/schema';
export class Player extends Schema {
@type("string")
name: string;
@type("number")
x: number;
@type("number")
y: number;
}
export class State extends Schema {
@type('string')
fieldString: string;
@type('number') // varint
fieldNumber: number;
@type(Player)
player: Player;
@type([ Player ])
arrayOfPlayers: ArraySchema<Player>;
@type({ map: Player })
mapOfPlayers: MapSchema<Player>;
}
See example.
|Type
|Description
|Limitation
|string
|utf8 strings
|maximum byte size of
4294967295
|number
|auto-detects
int or
float type. (extra byte on output)
0 to
18446744073709551615
|boolean
true or
false
0 or
1
|int8
|signed 8-bit integer
-128 to
127
|uint8
|unsigned 8-bit integer
0 to
255
|int16
|signed 16-bit integer
-32768 to
32767
|uint16
|unsigned 16-bit integer
0 to
65535
|int32
|signed 32-bit integer
-2147483648 to
2147483647
|uint32
|unsigned 32-bit integer
0 to
4294967295
|int64
|signed 64-bit integer
-9223372036854775808 to
9223372036854775807
|uint64
|unsigned 64-bit integer
0 to
18446744073709551615
|float32
|single-precision floating-point number
-3.40282347e+38 to
3.40282347e+38
|float64
|double-precision floating-point number
-1.7976931348623157e+308 to
1.7976931348623157e+308
string,
number,
boolean, etc)
@type("string")
name: string;
@type("int32")
name: number;
Schema type
@type(Player)
player: Player;
Schema type
@type([ Player ])
arrayOfPlayers: ArraySchema<Player>;
You can't mix types inside arrays.
@type([ "number" ])
arrayOfNumbers: ArraySchema<number>;
@type([ "string" ])
arrayOfStrings: ArraySchema<string>;
Schema type
@type({ map: Player })
mapOfPlayers: MapSchema<Player>;
You can't mix types inside maps.
@type({ map: "number" })
mapOfNumbers: MapSchema<number>;
@type({ map: "string" })
mapOfStrings: MapSchema<string>;
Backwards/fowards compatibility is possible by declaring new fields at the
end of existing structures, and earlier declarations to not be removed, but
be marked
@deprecated() when needed.
This is particularly useful for native-compiled targets, such as C#, C++, Haxe, etc - where the client-side can potentially not have the most up-to-date version of the schema definitions.
The Schema definitions can encode itself through
Reflection. You can have the
definition implementation in the server-side, and just send the encoded
reflection to the client-side, for example:
import { Schema, type, Reflection } from "@colyseus/schema";
class MyState extends Schema {
@type("string")
currentTurn: string;
// more definitions relating to more Schema types.
}
// send `encodedStateSchema` across the network
const encodedStateSchema = Reflection.encode(new MyState());
// instantiate `MyState` in the client-side, without having its definition:
const myState = Reflection.decode(encodedStateSchema);
On the example below, considering we're making a card game, we are filtering the cards to be available only for the owner of the cards, or if the card has been flagged as
"revealed".
import { Schema, type, filter } from "@colyseus/schema";
export class State extends Schema {
@filterChildren(function(client: any, key: string, value: Card, root: State) {
return (value.ownerId === client.sessionId) || value.revealed;
})
@type({ map: Card })
cards = new MapSchema<Card>();
}
Schema structure can hold up to
64 fields. If you need more fields, use nested structures.
NaN or
null numbers are encoded as
0
null strings are encoded as
""
Infinity numbers are encoded as
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
@colyseus/schema encodes only field values in the specified order.
2 extra bytes for each index change. Example: If you have an array of 20 items, and remove the first item (through
shift()) this means
38 extra bytes to be serialized.
If you're using JavaScript or LUA, there's no need to bother about this. Interpreted programming languages are able to re-build the Schema locally through the use of
Reflection.
You can generate the client-side schema files based on the TypeScript schema definitions automatically.
# C#/Unity
schema-codegen ./schemas/State.ts --output ./unity-project/ --csharp
# C/C++
schema-codegen ./schemas/State.ts --output ./cpp-project/ --cpp
# Haxe
schema-codegen ./schemas/State.ts --output ./haxe-project/ --haxe
|Scenario
@colyseus/schema
msgpack +
fossil-delta
|Initial state size (100 entities)
|2671
|3283
|Updating x/y of 1 entity after initial state
|9
|26
|Updating x/y of 50 entities after initial state
|342
|684
|Updating x/y of 100 entities after initial state
|668
|1529
Decoders for each target language are located at
/decoders/. They have no third party dependencies.
Initial thoghts/assumptions, for Colyseus:
Practical Colyseus issues this should solve:
MIT