@colony/purser-trezor

by JoinColony
1.4.1 (see all)

Interact with Ethereum wallets easily

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Purser

Purser simplifies interaction with Ethereum based wallets. It supports both hardware and software wallets and provides a consistent and predictable interface to work with during dApp development.

Purser is:

Simple - Has an easy and intuitive API. Get started in minutes!

Predictable - Uses the same commands for all wallet types.

Sane - Maintains developer health by using proper error messages, validations and sanitisers.

Plug & Play - Supports Hardware (Ledger, Trezor) and Software (ethers.js) wallets out of the box.

Purser was brought to you by the fine folks at Colony. To learn more about Colony, you can visit the website or read the white paper.

Quickstart (software wallet)

To use the software wallet (based on the ethers wallet):

Installation

npm install @purser/software

Usage

Create a new wallet

import { create } from '@purser/software'

const wallet = await create();

console.log(wallet); // { address: '...', privateKey: '...', publicKey: '...' }

or open an existing one (based on the mnemnonic)

import { open } from '@purser/software'

const wallet = await open({ mnemonic: '...' });

console.log(wallet); // { address: '...', privateKey: '...', publicKey: '...' }

Documentation

Please see the documentation with detailed examples and explanations.

Packages

Purser is a monorepo consisting of a collection of Ethereum wallet libraries:

To build and release

In the root directory:

npm i
npm run bootstrap
npm run build
npm run publish

To clean detritus and reset the repository:

The future

We plan to add support more hardware wallets and other features that will make wallet interactions even easier. Stay tuned!

Contributing

We welcome all contributions to Purser. You can help by adding support for new wallet types, testing existing wallets, or improving the documentation.

Please read our Contributing Guidelines for how to get started.

License

The purser monorepo and each individual purser library are MIT licensed.

