An all-you-can-eat buffet of high-performance, persistent, immutable, functional data structures. Collect them all!
Note: This library is an ongoing work in progress. The data structures mentioned below are all working nicely, but will probably have additional methods introduced as time goes on, and there may be some breaking changes in future versions when work commences to iron out API inconsistencies between data structures. Documentation is also somewhat lacking and out of date, but take a look at the
functionsfolder for each data structure package, which is almost as good as actual documentation, due to the one-operation-per-file policy, and the comprehensive TypeScript annotations.
See the road map for information on further development and plans for additional features and data structures.
# via NPM
npm install collectable
# or Yarn
yarn add collectable
TypeScript type definitions are built in.
API Reference: [ General | List | Map | Sorted Map | Set | Sorted Set | Red Black Tree | Others... ]
Want to help out? See the guide for contributors.