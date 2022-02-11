Momentum UI
Momentum UI is a collection of UI libraries for implementing Momentum Design into web applications and websites.
These libraries allow web developers to quickly and easily create Momentum Design web apps and sites. We provide libraries built on HTML/CSS and many of the modern JavaScript frameworks, including ReactJS, Angular and AngularJS. We use a Lerna monorepo to manage all of the libraries in one repository.
The individual libraries are distributed through npm. You can find information on usage and installation in each of their individual README files.
To contribute to @momentum-ui, you need to have >=Node 8.10.0 and Yarn installed globally on your machine.
Setting up your development environment:
git clone https://github.com/momentum-design/momentum-ui.git)
yarn install from the root of the repo.
yarn bootstrap from the root of the repo.
yarn start:all to start the playground app for all libraries or
yarn start:<library> to only start the library the you are working in.
NOTE: Install watchman with
brew install watchman if you are having the following or similar error after an initial
yarn start:
2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22)
2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22)
events.js:160
throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event
^
Error: Error watching file for changes: EMFILE
at exports._errnoException (util.js:1022:11)
at FSEvent.FSWatcher._handle.onchange (fs.js:1406:11)
PRs are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING for details.
©2013-2020 Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.
See LICENSE for details.