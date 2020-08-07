Hi! This repository is no longer being used and has been archived for historical purposes.
🛠 CLI Source Code & Pull Requests now live at github.com/npm/cli
🐞 Bugs: Reports of bugs can be filed against our new repo github.com/npm/cli.
⭐️ Feature Requests: Add your request or discuss the project w/ the community at github.com/npm/rfcs/discussions
📃 RFCs: Create a more formal proposal/idea via our github.com/npm/rfcs
🗂 Documentation: References docs & how-tos can be found at docs.npmjs.com
📫 Support: You can find links to all our various help channels via npm.community or file an issue at npmjs.com/support
For more information on the move, see our blog post about this transition, and this thread with additional questions. We look forward to seeing you in our new spaces!