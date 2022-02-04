Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.

🚨 Not maintained anymore! As I don't use Vue in my day to day work, it becomes very hard to stay up to date with any changes with things like Vuex, Nuxt.js and other tools used by the community. That's why I decided to stop spending my spare time to this repository. Feel free to reach out if you would like to take over ownership of the package on NPM. Thank you for any contribution any of you had made to this project 🙏.

Install

npm install --save vuex-persistedstate

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuex-persistedstate/dist/vuex-persistedstate.umd.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.createPersistedState .

Usage

import { createStore } from "vuex" ; import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate" ; const store = createStore({ plugins : [createPersistedState()], });

For usage with for Vuex 3 and Vue 2, please see 3.x.x branch.

Examples

Check out a basic example on CodeSandbox.

Or configured to use with js-cookie.

Or configured to use with secure-ls

Example with Vuex modules

New plugin instances can be created in separate files, but must be imported and added to plugins object in the main Vuex file.

export const dataStore = { state : { data : [] } } import { dataStore } from './module' const dataState = createPersistedState({ paths : [ 'data' ] }) export new Vuex.Store({ modules : { dataStore }, plugins : [dataState] })

Example with Nuxt.js

It is possible to use vuex-persistedstate with Nuxt.js. It must be included as a NuxtJS plugin:

With local storage (client-side only)

... plugins : [{ src : '~/plugins/persistedState.client.js' }] ...

import createPersistedState from 'vuex-persistedstate' export default ({store}) => { createPersistedState({ key : 'yourkey' , paths : [...] ... })(store) }

Using cookies (universal client + server-side)

Add cookie and js-cookie :

npm install --save cookie js-cookie or yarn add cookie js-cookie

... plugins: [{ src : '~/plugins/persistedState.js' }] ...

import createPersistedState from 'vuex-persistedstate' ; import * as Cookies from 'js-cookie' ; import cookie from 'cookie' ; export default ({ store, req }) => { createPersistedState({ paths : [...], storage : { getItem : ( key ) => { if (process.server) { const parsedCookies = cookie.parse(req.headers.cookie); return parsedCookies[key]; } else { return Cookies.get(key); } }, setItem : ( key, value ) => Cookies.set(key, value, { expires : 365 , secure : false }), removeItem : key => Cookies.remove(key) } })(store); };

API

Creates a new instance of the plugin with the given options. The following options can be provided to configure the plugin for your specific needs:

key <String> : The key to store the persisted state under. Defaults to vuex .

paths <Array> : An array of any paths to partially persist the state. If no paths are given, the complete state is persisted. If an empty array is given, no state is persisted. Paths must be specified using dot notation. If using modules, include the module name. eg: "auth.user" Defaults to undefined .

reducer <Function> : A function that will be called to reduce the state to persist based on the given paths. Defaults to include the values.

subscriber <Function> : A function called to setup mutation subscription. Defaults to store => handler => store.subscribe(handler) .

storage <Object> : Instead of (or in combination with) getState and setState . Defaults to localStorage.

getState <Function> : A function that will be called to rehydrate a previously persisted state. Defaults to using storage .

setState <Function> : A function that will be called to persist the given state. Defaults to using storage .

filter <Function> : A function that will be called to filter any mutations which will trigger setState on storage eventually. Defaults to () => true .

overwrite <Boolean> : When rehydrating, whether to overwrite the existing state with the output from getState directly, instead of merging the two objects with deepmerge . Defaults to false .

arrayMerger <Function> : A function for merging arrays when rehydrating state. Defaults to function (store, saved) { return saved } (saved state replaces supplied state).

rehydrated <Function> : A function that will be called when the rehydration is finished. Useful when you are using Nuxt.js, which the rehydration of the persisted state happens asynchronously. Defaults to store => {}

fetchBeforeUse <Boolean> : A boolean indicating if the state should be fetched from storage before the plugin is used. Defaults to false .

assertStorage <Function> : An overridable function to ensure storage is available, fired on plugins's initialization. Default one is performing a Write-Delete operation on the given Storage instance. Note, default behaviour could throw an error (like DOMException: QuotaExceededError ).

Customize Storage

If it's not ideal to have the state of the Vuex store inside localstorage. One can easily implement the functionality to use cookies for that (or any other you can think of);

import { Store } from "vuex" ; import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate" ; import * as Cookies from "js-cookie" ; const store = new Store({ plugins : [ createPersistedState({ storage : { getItem : ( key ) => Cookies.get(key), setItem : ( key, value ) => Cookies.set(key, value, { expires : 3 , secure : true }), removeItem : ( key ) => Cookies.remove(key), }, }), ], });

In fact, any object following the Storage protocol (getItem, setItem, removeItem, etc) could be passed:

createPersistedState({ storage : window .sessionStorage });

This is especially useful when you are using this plugin in combination with server-side rendering, where one could pass an instance of dom-storage.

🔐Obfuscate Local Storage

If you need to use Local Storage (or you want to) but want to prevent attackers from easily inspecting the stored data, you can obfuscate it.

Important ⚠️ Obfuscating the Vuex store means to prevent attackers from easily gaining access to the data. This is not a secure way of storing sensitive data (like passwords, personal information, etc.), and always needs to be used in conjunction with some other authentication method of keeping the data (such as Firebase or your own server).

import { Store } from "vuex" ; import createPersistedState from "vuex-persistedstate" ; import SecureLS from "secure-ls" ; var ls = new SecureLS({ isCompression : false }); const store = new Store({ plugins : [ createPersistedState({ storage : { getItem : ( key ) => ls.get(key), setItem : ( key, value ) => ls.set(key, value), removeItem : ( key ) => ls.remove(key), }, }), ], });

⚠️ LocalForage ⚠️

As it maybe seems at first sight, it's not possible to pass a LocalForage instance as storage property. This is due the fact that all getters and setters must be synchronous and LocalForage's methods are asynchronous.

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.