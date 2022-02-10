Exchanges 📉📈

A JavaScript library for getting up to date cryptocurrency exchange tickers.

Getting started

Node.js 12.13 or higher is required Install using NPM

Installation

Coinranking Exchanges is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.

Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 12.13 or higher is required.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

npm i @coinranking/exchanges

Usage

List all supported drivers

const exchanges = require ( '@coinranking/exchanges' ); console .log(exchanges.list());

Get the tickers of a specific exchange

const { Binance } = require ( '@coinranking/exchanges' ); const driver = new Binance(); driver .fetchTickers() .then( ( tickers ) => { console .log(tickers); });

Development

Getting started

Install dependencies

npm install

Usage

List all supported drivers

node lib/cli.js list

Get the tickers of a specific exchange

node lib/cli.js tickers [name of the exchange]

Flags

Name Flag Description Record -R , --record Record the requests, and save them as fixtures. API Key -k , --key For passing down an API key when the driver requires one. When used in combination with the -R flag the key will be masked in the fixtures.

Documentation

See the documentation for more information.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

Adding an exchange

Add a new driver (see the examples) Add the driver alphabetically to drivers/index.js Add a new fixture (use the record option of the CLI 'tickers' command)

Single API calls are highly preferred. When adding an exchange be aware of the base and quote. A driver should at least support base , quote , close and baseVolume or quoteVolume . And optionally open , high , low , ask , bid , baseName , baseReference , quoteName and quoteReference .

Listing requirements

Note that all exchanges will be reviewed by our team to see if it meets our standards before we merge a pull request. We'll evaluate several aspects, including trading volume, web and social presence, traffic, and reviews. (Spot trading and trading activity are required; futures and derivatives are not supported yet.)

Please send your listing request to info@coinranking.com, and include your daily trading volume and a link to your platform. We will then review your exchange ASAP.

Examples

Driver basis: Shows the basic setup of a driver, which can be used as the starting point for new ones.

Driver with API key: Shows how to set up a driver that uses an API which requires a key.

Conventions

Reach out to us

Other

License

MIT