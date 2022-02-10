A JavaScript library for getting up to date cryptocurrency exchange tickers.
Coinranking Exchanges is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.
Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 12.13 or higher is required.
Installation is done using the npm install command:
npm i @coinranking/exchanges
List all supported drivers
const exchanges = require('@coinranking/exchanges');
console.log(exchanges.list());
Get the tickers of a specific exchange
const { Binance } = require('@coinranking/exchanges');
const driver = new Binance();
driver
.fetchTickers()
.then((tickers) => {
console.log(tickers);
});
Install dependencies
npm install
node lib/cli.js list
node lib/cli.js tickers [name of the exchange]
|Name
|Flag
|Description
|Record
-R,
--record
|Record the requests, and save them as fixtures.
|API Key
-k,
--key
|For passing down an API key when the driver requires one. When used in combination with the
-R flag the key will be masked in the fixtures.
See the documentation for more information.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
Single API calls are highly preferred.
When adding an exchange be aware of the base and quote.
A driver should at least support
base,
quote,
close and
baseVolume or
quoteVolume. And optionally
open,
high,
low,
ask,
bid,
baseName,
baseReference,
quoteName and
quoteReference.
Note that all exchanges will be reviewed by our team to see if it meets our standards before we merge a pull request. We'll evaluate several aspects, including trading volume, web and social presence, traffic, and reviews. (Spot trading and trading activity are required; futures and derivatives are not supported yet.)
Please send your listing request to info@coinranking.com, and include your daily trading volume and a link to your platform. We will then review your exchange ASAP.