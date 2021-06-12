openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@coingecko/cryptoformat

by coingecko
0.4.4 (see all)

Javascript library to format and display cryptocurrency and money

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

971

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cryptoformat

npm version Build Status License: MIT

cryptoformat is used by CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com) to format crypto and fiat values.

Often an altcoin can be worth much less than \$0.01 USD, and thus we need to format this value by providing more decimal places in the formatting to prevent losing precious information.

cryptoformat also tries to handle different locales and currency formatting by deferring the work to the browser's Intl.NumberFormat. If Intl.NumberFormat is not supported by the browser, cryptoformat provides a primitive fallback for currency display.

Install

npm i @coingecko/cryptoformat

Usage

import { formatCurrency } from "@coingecko/cryptoformat";

formatCurrency(123, "USD", "en");
// "$123.00"

formatCurrency(0.00123, "USD", "en");
// "$0.00123000"

// Provide raw = true to remove formatting and symbol
formatCurrency(0.00123, "USD", "en", true);
// "0.00123000"

formatCurrency(123400, "IDR", "id");
// "Rp123.400"

formatCurrency(123400, "EUR", "de");
// "123.400 €"

// Provide noDecimal = true to explicitly remove decimal for numbers above > 1.0
formatCurrency(4000.23, "USD", "en", false, true);
// "$4,000"

// Provide number of decimal places or significant figures
formatCurrency(1.234, "USD", "en", false, { decimalPlaces: 2 });
// "$1.23"

formatCurrency(1234, "USD", "en", false, { significantFigures: 2 });
// "$1,200"

// Provide number of significant figures only up to specified number of decimal places 
formatCurrency(0.1234, "USD", "en", false, { decimalPlaces: 2, significantFigures: 3 });
// "$0.12"

cryptoformat tries to cache formatters for reuse internally. If same locale and currency is used, the cached formatter will be used.

Known Issues

  1. Intl.NumberFormat does not always behave consistently across browsers. cryptoformat does some manual overrides in order to ensure that "MYR123.00" is displayed as "RM123.00", for example.
  2. Given that country detection for locale is quite hard to do, e.g. "en-MY", cryptoformat does not try to do country sniffing. It is the responsibility of the caller to provide that if possible, but providing only "en" should also work for the most part, but not perfectly: users in different regions may expect a different formatting for the same language.

Development

Deployment

npm run build && npm run submit

File Sturcture

|- lib
    |- index.js (Build with babel)
|- src
    - index.js (Main Code)
    - index.d.ts (Types for TypeScript)
    - test.js (Test with Jest)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial