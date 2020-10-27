openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cognite/three-combo-controls

by cognitedata
1.4.3 (see all)

Orbit & first person camera controller for THREE.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

three-combo-controls

Orbit & first person camera controller for three.js

Install

$ npm install @cognite/three-combo-controls

or 

$ yarn add @cognite/three-combo-controls

Usage


import ComboControls from '@cognite/three-combo-controls';
import * as THREE from 'three';

const controls = new ComboControls(camera, domElement);
const clock = new THREE.Clock();

function animate() {
  controls.update(clock.getDelta());
  // ...
}

Mouse actions:

  • Left click & drag to rotate
  • Right click & drag to pan
  • Wheel to zoom

Touch actions:

  • One finger to rotate
  • Two fingers to pan & zoom (pinch)

Keyboard actions:

  • w & s to zoom
  • a, d, q & e to pan
  • Arrows to rotate (first person)

Usage (advance)

controls.dispose();

controls.addEventListener('cameraChange', (event) => {
  const { position, target } = event.camera;
  // position & target in world space and instanceof THREE.Vector3
});

// options with default values
controls.enabled = true; // enable / disable all interactions
controls.enableDamping = true; // enable / disable smooth transitions
controls.dampingFactor = 0.2; // smooth transition factor (<= 1). Move (targetState - currentState) * dampingFactor for each `controls.update` call
controls.dynamicTarget = false; // possible to zoom past the target (will move the target if you are closer than minDistance to the target)
controls.dollyFactor = 0.98; // zoom factor (when zooming one step the distance to the target will be distance = oldDistance * dollyFactor)

controls.minDistance = 1; // minimum distance to the target (see also dynamicTarget)
controls.maxDistance = Infinity; // maximum distance to the target

controls.minPolarAngle = 0; // minium polar angle around the target (radians)
controls.maxPolarAngle = Math.PI; // maximum polar angle around the target (radians)
controls.minAzimuthAngle = -Infinity; // minimum azimuth angle around the target (radians)
controls.maxAzimuthAngle = Infinity; // maximum azimuth angle around the target (radians)

controls.enableKeyboardNavigation = true; // enable / disable keyboard navigation
controls.keyboardDollySpeed = 2; // using keyboard ('W' & 'S') will zoom equal to keyboardDollySpeed mouse wheel events
controls.keyboardPanSpeed = 10; // using keyboard ('A' & 'D') to pan will be equal to keyboardPanSpeed pixels mouse pan
controls.keyboardSpeedFactor = 3; // speed factor for keyboard navigation (pan & zoom) when 'shift' key is pressed
controls.firstPersonRotationFactor = 0.4; // rotation speed in first person mode

controls.pinchPanSpeed = 1; // pinch (touch) pan speed
controls.pinchEpsilon = 2; // minimum pixels change for pinch (touch & pan) to trigger pinch action 
controls.pointerRotationSpeedPolar = Math.PI / 360; // rotation speed for touch in radians per pixel
controls.pointerRotationSpeedAzimuth = Math.PI / 360; // rotation speed for touch in radians per pixel

controls.keyboardRotationSpeedAzimuth = 10 * Math.PI / 360; // rotation speed for keyboard first person mode (arrow-keys).
controls.keyboardRotationSpeedPolar = 10 * Math.PI / 360; // rotation speed for keyboard first person mode (arrow-keys).

controls.minZoom = 0; // minimum zoom distance, only available when camera is orthographic
controls.maxZoom = Infinity; // maximum zoom distance, only available when camera is orthographic
controls.orthographicCameraDollyFactor = 0.3; // dolly factor of orthographic camera

License

Apache 2.0

Development

$ npm install
$ npm run start

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial