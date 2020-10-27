Orbit & first person camera controller for three.js

Install

$ npm install /three-combo-controls

or

$ yarn add /three-combo-controls

Usage

import ComboControls from '@cognite/three-combo-controls' ; import * as THREE from 'three' ; const controls = new ComboControls(camera, domElement); const clock = new THREE.Clock(); function animate ( ) { controls.update(clock.getDelta()); }

Mouse actions:

Left click & drag to rotate

Right click & drag to pan

Wheel to zoom

Touch actions:

One finger to rotate

Two fingers to pan & zoom (pinch)

Keyboard actions:

w & s to zoom

a, d, q & e to pan

Arrows to rotate (first person)

Usage (advance)

controls.dispose(); controls.addEventListener( 'cameraChange' , (event) => { const { position, target } = event.camera; }); controls.enabled = true ; controls.enableDamping = true ; controls.dampingFactor = 0.2 ; controls.dynamicTarget = false ; controls.dollyFactor = 0.98 ; controls.minDistance = 1 ; controls.maxDistance = Infinity ; controls.minPolarAngle = 0 ; controls.maxPolarAngle = Math .PI; controls.minAzimuthAngle = - Infinity ; controls.maxAzimuthAngle = Infinity ; controls.enableKeyboardNavigation = true ; controls.keyboardDollySpeed = 2 ; controls.keyboardPanSpeed = 10 ; controls.keyboardSpeedFactor = 3 ; controls.firstPersonRotationFactor = 0.4 ; controls.pinchPanSpeed = 1 ; controls.pinchEpsilon = 2 ; controls.pointerRotationSpeedPolar = Math .PI / 360 ; controls.pointerRotationSpeedAzimuth = Math .PI / 360 ; controls.keyboardRotationSpeedAzimuth = 10 * Math .PI / 360 ; controls.keyboardRotationSpeedPolar = 10 * Math .PI / 360 ; controls.minZoom = 0 ; controls.maxZoom = Infinity ; controls.orthographicCameraDollyFactor = 0.3 ;

License

Apache 2.0

