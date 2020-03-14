High-performance charting of time series with dynamic data in mind. Using the power of React to render, with event-handling and maths by d3.
griff-react introduces the concept of dynamic data loading for
displaying complex time series. You provide a
loader function which is in
charge of fetching the data given input parameters. For instance, if the current
domain is 1 year, you might want to fetch daily aggregates instead of the raw
process values.
git clone https://github.com/cognitedata/griff-react
yarn
yarn storybook #starts the stories
yarn add @cognite/griff-react
or
npm i @cognite/griff-react
See examples in
stories/index.js
The outermost component in the hierarchy. The DataProvider is in charge of handling the data for all the other components. It uses React's new context API to expose the properties sent.
DataProvider.propTypes = {
xDomain: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number).isRequired,
updateInterval: PropTypes.number,
yAccessor: PropTypes.func,
xAccessor: PropTypes.func,
yAxisWidth: PropTypes.number,
pointsPerSeries: PropTypes.number,
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired,
defaultLoader: PropTypes.func,
series: seriesPropType.isRequired,
};
The series prop type is
export const singleSeriePropType = PropTypes.shape({
id: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string]).isRequired,
color: PropTypes.string,
hidden: PropTypes.bool,
strokeWidth: PropTypes.number,
drawPoints: PropTypes.bool,
loader: PropTypes.func,
step: PropTypes.bool,
xAccessor: PropTypes.func,
yAccessor: PropTypes.func,
yDomain: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number.isRequired),
});
The thing that separates this library with other libraries is the concept of the data loader. The data loader is a function that gets called by the
DataProvider with information about the current state of the chart as well as the reason why it's called. The different reasons are
MOUNTED, // First render of the chart
INTERVAL, // If you specify an update interval, it will be called every n seconds
NEW_LOADER, // The loader function changed
NEW_DOMAIN, // The outer domain changed,
NEW_SUBDOMAIN, // The user zoomed to a new subdomain.
UPDATE_POINTS_PER_SERIES, // The pointsPerSeries prop has changed
The simplest loader simply delivers static data and would look like this:
const randomData = () => {
// generate random data
return data;
};
const loader = ({ id, oldSeries, reason }) => {
if (reason === 'MOUNTED') {
// Get data from somewhere, the DataProvider has mounted
return data;
}
return oldSeries.data;
};
The loader will override the
series if same keys are provided properties sent to the
DataProvider..
Active development happens on the
master branch -- changes here will be published as a prerelease of the N+1 release.
As of this writing,
master will eventually become the
0.3.0 release, so its version in
package.json is
0.3.0-0.
When it is time cut the
0.3.0 release, a
0.3 branch will be created, and
package.json's
version field will have the prerelease portion removed.
Then
master's
package.json will be given a version of
0.4.0-0.
Changes to older versions will need to be merged into release branches as well as the
master branch, unless it is a specific fix, relevant to only that version.
To publish versions, run
yarn release.
This will determine the correct version number, publish the release, and then push the new tag to GitHub.