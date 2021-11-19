A better
npm publish
master branch
latest dist-tag
$ npm install --global np
$ np --help
Usage
$ np <version>
Version can be:
patch | minor | major | prepatch | preminor | premajor | prerelease | 1.2.3
Options
--any-branch Allow publishing from any branch
--no-cleanup Skips cleanup of node_modules
--yolo Skips cleanup and testing
--no-publish Skips publishing
--tag Publish under a given dist-tag
--no-yarn Don't use Yarn
Examples
$ np
$ np patch
$ np 1.0.2
$ np 1.0.2-beta.3 --tag=beta
Run
np without arguments to launch the interactive UI that guides you through publishing a new version.
You can use any of the test/version/publish related npm lifecycle hooks in your package.json to add extra behavior.
For example, here we build the documentation before tagging the release:
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"version": "./build-docs && git add docs"
}
}
You can also add
np to a custom script in
package.json. This can be useful if you want all maintainers of a package to release the same way (Not forgetting to push Git tags, for example). However, you can't use
publish as name of your script because it's an npm defined lifecycle hook.
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"release": "np"
},
"devDependencies": {
"np": "*"
}
}
Set the
sign-git-tag npm config to have the Git tag signed:
$ npm config set sign-git-tag true
Or set the
version-sign-git-tag Yarn config:
$ yarn config set version-sign-git-tag true
You can use
np for packages that aren't publicly published to npm (perhaps installed from a private git repo).
Set
"private": true in your
package.json and the publish step will be skipped. All other steps
including versioning and pushing tags will still be completed.
To publish scoped packages to the public registry, you need to set the access level to
public. You can do that by adding the following to your
package.json:
"publishConfig": {
"access": "public"
}
Set the
registry option in package.json to the URL of your registry:
"publishConfig":{
"registry": "http://my-internal-registry.local"
}
If you use a Continuous Integration server to publish your tagged commits, use the
--no-publish flag to skip the publishing step of
np.
To publish to
gh-pages or any other branch that serves your static assets), install
branchsite, an
np-like CLI tool aimed to compliment
np, and create an npm "post" hook that runs after
np.
$ npm install --save-dev branchsite
"scripts":{
"deploy": "np",
"postdeploy": "bs"
}
For new packages, start the
version field in package.json at
0.0.0 and let
np bump it to
1.0.0 or
0.1.0 when publishing.
If you're running macOS Sierra or higher and previously stored your Git SSH-key in the keychain (So you don't have to enter your password on every single Git command), it happens that the
prerequisite step runs forever. This is because macOS Sierra no longer stores the SSH-key in the keychain by default, so it prompts for a password during the
prerequisite step, but you're not able to input it. The solution is to open
~/.ssh/config (if it doesn't exist create it), add or modify
AddKeysToAgent yes, and save the file. To add your SSH-key to the keychain, you have to run a simple Git command like
git fetch. Your credentials should now be stored in the keychain and you're able to use
np again.
MIT