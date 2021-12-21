openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

559

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Monaco language client

Gitpod - Code Now PRs Welcome Build Status NPM Version NPM Download

NPM module to connect Monaco editor with language servers

  • Look at the example client to learn how to start Monaco language client.
  • Look at the example express app to learn how to open a web socket with an express app and launch a language server within the current process or as an external process.
  • Look at the browser example to learn how to use a language service written in JavaScript in a simple HTML page.

Click here for a detail explanation how to connect the Monaco editor to your language server.

Getting started

Local dev env

git clone https://github.com/TypeFox/monaco-languageclient.git
cd monaco-languageclient
yarn

Gitpod

Just start a fresh dev environment in Gitpod.

Open in Gitpod

Gitpod is a one-click online IDE for GitHub. It is based on Theia IDE framework and make use of Monaco and the language server protocol by means of monaco-languageclient.

Examples

There are two different examples that demonstrate how the monaco-languageclient can be used. The Node.js example uses Express and WebSockets to enable communication between the language server process and the web application. The browser example shows how a language service written in JavaScript can be used in a Monaco Editor contained in a simple HTML page.

Node.js

The example node package is located under the monaco-languageclient/example directory. All tasks below should be run from this directory.

From CLI:

  • Run yarn and yarn prepare to install dependencies and build the example node package.
  • Run yarn run start to start the express server with the language server running in the same process.
  • Run yarn run start:ext to start the express server with language server running in the external process.

After staring the express server go to http://localhost:3000 to open the sample page.

You can as well run vscode tasks to start and debug the server in different modes.

Browser

The example browser package is located under the monaco-languageclient/examples/browser directory. All tasks below should be run from this directory.

From CLI:

  • Run yarn and yarn run build to install dependencies and build the example HTML and JavaScript files.

After the example has been built, open monaco-languageclient/examples/browser/lib/index.html in a browser to open the sample page.

License

MIT

