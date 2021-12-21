NPM module to connect Monaco editor with language servers
Click here for a detail explanation how to connect the Monaco editor to your language server.
git clone https://github.com/TypeFox/monaco-languageclient.git
cd monaco-languageclient
yarn
Just start a fresh dev environment in Gitpod.
Gitpod is a one-click online IDE for GitHub. It is based on Theia IDE framework and make use of Monaco and the language server protocol by means of monaco-languageclient.
There are two different examples that demonstrate how the
monaco-languageclient can be used. The Node.js example uses Express and WebSockets to enable communication between the language server process and the web application. The browser example shows how a language service written in JavaScript can be used in a Monaco Editor contained in a simple HTML page.
The example node package is located under the
monaco-languageclient/example directory. All tasks below should be run from this directory.
From CLI:
yarn and
yarn prepare to install dependencies and build the example node package.
yarn run start to start the express server with the language server running in the same process.
yarn run start:ext to start the express server with language server running in the external process.
After staring the express server go to http://localhost:3000 to open the sample page.
You can as well run vscode tasks to start and debug the server in different modes.
The example browser package is located under the
monaco-languageclient/examples/browser directory. All tasks below should be run from this directory.
From CLI:
yarn and
yarn run build to install dependencies and build the example HTML and JavaScript files.
After the example has been built, open
monaco-languageclient/examples/browser/lib/index.html in a browser to open the sample page.