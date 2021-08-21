openbase logo
@coding-blocks/motley

by coding-blocks
2.9.0 (see all)

CSS Framework based on ITCSS

Documentation
932

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Motley

Build Status

This project is just a bundle of common CSS that we use accross our frontend applications at Coding Blocks. It is based on ITCSS architecture and written using Sass. The purpose of this project is to make process of developing HTML and CSS loosely coupled with actual frontend project to allow easy contribution and scalability in terms of development effort.

Demo

https://coding-blocks.github.io/motley

Building and Running Motley Locally

Building and running Motley in your local dev environment is very easy. Be sure you have Node.js and Yarn installed, then follow the directions below.

  1. Clone the source code

    git clone https://github.com/coding-blocks/motley.git

  2. Change directory to motley and Install development dependencies

cd motley

yarn install

  1. Run a local development server

    yarn start

    Motley will start running on localhost:9000.

    Directory Structure

     | sass/styles     contains sass files
 | examples
   - public        contains static assets
   - components    contains individual components
                   these are registered as partials and can be used in pages or other components
   - views         Individual pages, gets build into examples/html/*.html files

    See Motley in Action

    Motley is used in the following websites -

  2. Coding Blocks Online

  3. Hacker Blocks

  4. Coding Blocks Account Dashboard

    Maintainers

  5. Bipin Kalra

  6. Vibhu Dujari

  7. Abhishek Gupta

