This project is just a bundle of common CSS that we use accross our frontend applications at Coding Blocks. It is based on ITCSS architecture and written using Sass. The purpose of this project is to make process of developing HTML and CSS loosely coupled with actual frontend project to allow easy contribution and scalability in terms of development effort.
https://coding-blocks.github.io/motley
Building and running Motley in your local dev environment is very easy. Be sure you have Node.js and Yarn installed, then follow the directions below.
Clone the source code
git clone https://github.com/coding-blocks/motley.git
Change directory to
motley and Install development dependencies
cd motley
yarn install
Run a local development server
yarn start
Motley will start running on localhost:9000.
| sass/styles contains sass files
| examples
- public contains static assets
- components contains individual components
these are registered as partials and can be used in pages or other components
- views Individual pages, gets build into examples/html/*.html files
Motley is used in the following websites -
Coding Blocks Account Dashboard