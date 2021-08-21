Motley

This project is just a bundle of common CSS that we use accross our frontend applications at Coding Blocks. It is based on ITCSS architecture and written using Sass. The purpose of this project is to make process of developing HTML and CSS loosely coupled with actual frontend project to allow easy contribution and scalability in terms of development effort.

Demo

https://coding-blocks.github.io/motley

Building and Running Motley Locally

Building and running Motley in your local dev environment is very easy. Be sure you have Node.js and Yarn installed, then follow the directions below.

Clone the source code git clone https://github.com/coding-blocks/motley.git Change directory to motley and Install development dependencies

cd motley