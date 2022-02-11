Bootstrap

Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.

Bootstrap 5

Our default branch is for development of our Bootstrap 5 release. Head to the v4-dev branch to view the readme, documentation, and source code for Bootstrap 4.

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap.git

Install with npm: npm install bootstrap

Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap

Install with Composer: composer require twbs/bootstrap:5.1.3

Install with NuGet: CSS: Install-Package bootstrap Sass: Install-Package bootstrap.sass

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates, examples, and more.

Status

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.

Download contents bootstrap/ ├── css/ │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css.map │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css │ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.css │ ├── bootstrap.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.min.css │ ├── bootstrap.min.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.rtl.css │ ├── bootstrap.rtl.css.map │ ├── bootstrap.rtl.min.css │ └── bootstrap.rtl.min.css.map └── js/ ├── bootstrap.bundle.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.js.map ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js.map ├── bootstrap.esm.js ├── bootstrap.esm.js.map ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js.map ├── bootstrap.js ├── bootstrap.js.map ├── bootstrap.min.js └── bootstrap.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( bootstrap.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( bootstrap.min.* ). Source maps ( bootstrap.*.map ) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files ( bootstrap.bundle.js and minified bootstrap.bundle.min.js ) include Popper.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://getbootstrap.com/. The docs may also be run locally.

Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set debug: true in site/assets/js/search.js .

Running documentation locally

Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder). Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets. From the root /bootstrap directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line. Open http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

You can find all our previous releases docs on https://getbootstrap.com/docs/versions/.

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Get updates on Bootstrap's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

Follow @getbootstrap on Twitter.

Read and subscribe to The Official Bootstrap Blog.

Join the official Slack room.

Chat with fellow Bootstrappers in IRC. On the irc.libera.chat server, in the #bootstrap channel.

server, in the channel. Implementation help may be found at Stack Overflow (tagged bootstrap-5 ).

). Developers should use the keyword bootstrap on packages which modify or add to the functionality of Bootstrap when distributing through npm or similar delivery mechanisms for maximum discoverability.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Bootstrap. Release announcement posts on the official Bootstrap blog contain summaries of the most noteworthy changes made in each release. Release planning takes place in a separate project.

Creators

Mark Otto

Jacob Thornton

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!

Thanks to Netlify for providing us with Deploy Previews!

Backers

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2011–2022 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.