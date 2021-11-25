Module for async requests on a native JavaScript for a browser.
Package has been renamed from
codex.ajaxto
@codexteam/ajax
transport method: ask user for a file(s) and upload it
object,
FormData or
HTMLFormElement data is being supported
You can install this package via NPM or Yarn
npm install @codexteam/ajax
yarn add @codexteam/ajax
Require package on your script page.
const ajax = require('@codexteam/ajax');
Also you can get this module from CDN or download a bundle file and use it locally.
There are a few public functions available to be used by user. All of them return Promise.
successCallback and
errorCallback have the same input object
response as a param.
|param
|type
|description
|response.body
object or
string
|Response body parsed JSON or a string
|response.code
number
|Response code
|response.headers
object
|Response headers object
function successCallback(response) {
console.log('Response:', response.body);
}
function errorCallback(response) {
console.log(`Error code ${response.code}. Response:`, response.body);
}
Wrapper for a GET request over an
ajax.request() function.
|param
|type
|default value
|description
|url
string
''
|Request URL
|data
object
null
|Data to be sent
|headers
object
null
|Custom headers object
|progress
function
(percentage) => {}
|Progress callback
|ratio
number
90
|Max % of bar for uploading progress
|beforeSend
function
null
|Fire callback before sending a request
ajax.get({
url: '/getUserData',
data: {
user: 22
}
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
Wrapper for a POST request over an
ajax.request() function.
|param
|type
|default value
|description
|url
string
''
|Request URL
|data
object,
FormData or
HTMLFormElement
null
|Data to be sent
|type
string
ajax.contentType.JSON
|Header from
ajax.contentType object
|headers
object
null
|Custom headers object
|progress
function
(percentage) => {}
|Progress callback
|ratio
number
90
|Max % of bar for uploading progress
|beforeSend
function
null
|Fire callback before sending a request
Simple POST request
ajax.post({
url: '/saveArticle',
data: {
title: 'Awesome article',
text: 'will be written later',
isPublished: false
},
/**
* Choose the content type you need
*/
// type: ajax.contentType.JSON /* (default) */
// type: ajax.contentType.URLENCODED
// type: ajax.contentType.FORM
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
To send any form you can pass HTMLFormElement as a
data to
ajax.post().
<form id="form-element">
<input type="text" name="firstName" placeholder="First name">
<input type="text" name="lastName" placeholder="Last name">
<input type="file" name="profileImage" accept="image/*">
<button onclick="event.preventDefault(); sendForm()">Send form</button>
</form>
<script>
function sendForm() {
var form = document.getElementById('form-element');
ajax.post({
url:'/addUser',
data: form
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
}
</script>
Main function for all requests.
|param
|type
|default value
|description
|url
string
''
|Request URL
|method
string
'GET'
|Request method
|data
object
null
|Data to be sent
|headers
object
null
|Custom headers object
|progress
function
(percentage) => {}
|Progress callback
|ratio
number
90
|Max % of bar for uploading progress
|beforeSend
function
(files) => {}
|Fire callback before sending a request
ajax.request({
url: '/joinSurvey',
method: 'POST',
data: {
user: 22
}
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
This is a function for uploading files from client.
User will be asked to choose a file (or multiple) to be uploaded. Then FormData object will be sent to the server via
ajax.post() function.
|param
|type
|default value
|description
|url
string
''
|Request URL
|data
object
null
|Additional data to be sent
|accept
string
null
|Mime-types of accepted files
|multiple
boolean
false
|Let user choose more than one file
|fieldName
string
'files'
|Name of field in form with files
|headers
object
null
|Custom headers object
|progress
function
(percentage) => {}
|Progress callback
|ratio
number
90
|Max % of bar for uploading progress
|beforeSend
function
(files) => {}
|Fire callback with chosen files before sending
ajax.transport({
url: '/uploadImage',
accept: 'image/*',
progress: function (percentage) {
document.title = `${percentage}%`;
},
ratio: 95,
fieldName: 'image'
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
One simple button for uploading files.
<button onclick='ajax.transport({url: "/uploadFiles"}).then(successCallback).catch(errorCallback)'>Upload file<button>
Ask user for a file (or multiple) and process it. FileList object will be returned in Promise.
|param
|type
|default value
|description
|accept
string
null
|Mime-types of accepted files
|multiple
boolean
false
|Let user choose more than one file
ajax.selectFiles({
accept: 'image/*'
})
.then(successCallback);
List of params, their types, descriptions and examples.
string
Target page URL. By default current page url will be used.
/user/22,
/getPage,
/saveArticle
string
Used in
ajax.request()function only
Request method.
GET,
POST
Read more about available request methods methods on the page at developer.mozilla.org.
object|FormData|HTMLFormElement
You can pass data as
object,
FormData or
HTMLFormElement.
Data will be encoded automatically.
ajax.request({
url: '/joinSurvey',
method: 'POST',
data: {user: 22}
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
ajax.request({
url: '/sendForm',
method: 'POST',
data: new FormData(document.getElementById('my-form'))
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
For
ajax.get()you can pass
objectdata
ajax.get({
url: '/getUserData',
data: {
user: 22
}
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
is the same as
ajax.get({
url: '/getUserData?user=22'
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
For
ajax.transport()should pass
objectdata if it is necessary
You can send additional data with files.
ajax.transport({
url: '/uploadImage',
accept: 'image/*',
data: {
visible: true,
caption: 'Amazing pic'
},
fieldName: 'image'
})
.then(successCallback)
.catch(errorCallback);
string
Specify the content type of data to be encoded (by ajax module) and sent.
You can get value for this param from
ajax.contentType object. Data will be encoded that way.
|ajax.contentType
|value
|JSON
application/json; charset=utf-8
|URLENCODED
application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8
|FORM
multipart/form-data
const params = {
// ...
type: ajax.contentType.JSON
// type: ajax.contentType.URLENCODED
// type: ajax.contentType.FORM
};
object
Object of custom headers which will be added to request.
headers = {
'authorization': 'Bearer eyJhbGciJ9...TJVA95OrM7h7HgQ',
// ...
}
function
Almost all requests have responses. To show a correct progress for a call we need to combine a request progress (uploading) and a response progress (downloading). This ajax module uses one
progress callback for it.
/**
* @param {number} percentage - progress value from 0 to 100
*/
var progressCallback = function progressCallback(percentage) {
document.title = `${percentage}%`;
};
Check out
ratio param to show progress more accurate.
number
Used with
progressparam
Value should be in the
0-
100 interval.
If you know that some requests may take more time than their responses or vice versa, you can set up a
ratio param and define a boundary between them on the progress bar.
For example if you want to show progress for a file uploading process, you know that uploading will take a much more time than downloading response, then pass bigger ratio (~95). When you want to download big file — use smaller ratio (~5).
string
Used in
ajax.transport()function only
String of available types of files to be chosen by user.
*/* — any files (default)
image/* — only images
image/png, image/jpg, image/bmp — restrict accepted types
Read more about MIME-types on the page at developer.mozilla.org.
boolean
Used in
ajax.transport()function only
false by default. User can choose only one file.
If you want to allow user choose more than a one file to be uploaded, then pass a
true value.
string
Used in
ajax.transport()function only
Name of data field with the file or array of files.
files by default.