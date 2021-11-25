AJAX

Module for async requests on a native JavaScript for a browser.

Package has been renamed from codex.ajax to @codexteam/ajax

Features

zero-dependencies

Promises based

custom callback for a progress event

event easy-to-use transport method: ask user for a file(s) and upload it

method: ask user for a file(s) and upload it object , FormData or HTMLFormElement data is being supported

Installation

You can install this package via NPM or Yarn

npm install @codexteam/ajax

yarn add @codexteam/ajax

Require package on your script page.

const ajax = require ( '@codexteam/ajax' );

Also you can get this module from CDN or download a bundle file and use it locally.

Usage

There are a few public functions available to be used by user. All of them return Promise.

ajax.get() — wrapper for a GET request

ajax.post() — wrapper for a POST request

ajax.request() — main function to make requests (GET, POST, HEAD, PUT, DELETE, ...)

ajax.transport() — ask user for a file and upload it

ajax.selectFiles() — ask user for a file and return files array

Callbacks format

successCallback and errorCallback have the same input object response as a param.

param type description response.body object or string Response body parsed JSON or a string response.code number Response code response.headers object Response headers object

Example

function successCallback ( response ) { console .log( 'Response:' , response.body); }

function errorCallback ( response ) { console .log( `Error code ${response.code} . Response:` , response.body); }

Wrapper for a GET request over an ajax.request() function.

param type default value description url string '' Request URL data object null Data to be sent headers object null Custom headers object progress function (percentage) => {} Progress callback ratio number 90 Max % of bar for uploading progress beforeSend function null Fire callback before sending a request

Example

ajax.get({ url : '/getUserData' , data : { user : 22 } }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

Wrapper for a POST request over an ajax.request() function.

param type default value description url string '' Request URL data object , FormData or HTMLFormElement null Data to be sent type string ajax.contentType.JSON Header from ajax.contentType object headers object null Custom headers object progress function (percentage) => {} Progress callback ratio number 90 Max % of bar for uploading progress beforeSend function null Fire callback before sending a request

Example

Simple POST request

ajax.post({ url : '/saveArticle' , data : { title : 'Awesome article' , text : 'will be written later' , isPublished : false }, }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

Example

To send any form you can pass HTMLFormElement as a data to ajax.post() .

< form id = "form-element" > < input type = "text" name = "firstName" placeholder = "First name" > < input type = "text" name = "lastName" placeholder = "Last name" > < input type = "file" name = "profileImage" accept = "image/*" > < button onclick = "event.preventDefault(); sendForm()" > Send form </ button > </ form > < script > function sendForm ( ) { var form = document .getElementById( 'form-element' ); ajax.post({ url : '/addUser' , data : form }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback); } </ script >

Main function for all requests.

param type default value description url string '' Request URL method string 'GET' Request method data object null Data to be sent headers object null Custom headers object progress function (percentage) => {} Progress callback ratio number 90 Max % of bar for uploading progress beforeSend function (files) => {} Fire callback before sending a request

Example

ajax.request({ url : '/joinSurvey' , method : 'POST' , data : { user : 22 } }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

This is a function for uploading files from client.

User will be asked to choose a file (or multiple) to be uploaded. Then FormData object will be sent to the server via ajax.post() function.

param type default value description url string '' Request URL data object null Additional data to be sent accept string null Mime-types of accepted files multiple boolean false Let user choose more than one file fieldName string 'files' Name of field in form with files headers object null Custom headers object progress function (percentage) => {} Progress callback ratio number 90 Max % of bar for uploading progress beforeSend function (files) => {} Fire callback with chosen files before sending

Example

ajax.transport({ url : '/uploadImage' , accept : 'image/*' , progress : function ( percentage ) { document .title = ` ${percentage} %` ; }, ratio : 95 , fieldName : 'image' }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

Example

One simple button for uploading files.

< button onclick = 'ajax.transport({url: "/uploadFiles"}).then(successCallback).catch(errorCallback)' > Upload file < button >

Ask user for a file (or multiple) and process it. FileList object will be returned in Promise.

param type default value description accept string null Mime-types of accepted files multiple boolean false Let user choose more than one file

Example

ajax.selectFiles({ accept : 'image/*' }) .then(successCallback);

Params

List of params, their types, descriptions and examples.

url string

Target page URL. By default current page url will be used.

/user/22 , /getPage , /saveArticle

method string

Used in ajax.request() function only

Request method.

GET , POST

Read more about available request methods methods on the page at developer.mozilla.org.

data object|FormData|HTMLFormElement

You can pass data as object , FormData or HTMLFormElement .

Data will be encoded automatically.

ajax.request({ url : '/joinSurvey' , method : 'POST' , data : { user : 22 } }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

ajax.request({ url : '/sendForm' , method : 'POST' , data : new FormData( document .getElementById( 'my-form' )) }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

For ajax.get() you can pass object data

ajax.get({ url : '/getUserData' , data : { user : 22 } }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

is the same as

ajax.get({ url : '/getUserData?user=22' }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

For ajax.transport() should pass object data if it is necessary

You can send additional data with files.

ajax.transport({ url : '/uploadImage' , accept : 'image/*' , data : { visible : true , caption : 'Amazing pic' }, fieldName : 'image' }) .then(successCallback) .catch(errorCallback);

type string

Specify the content type of data to be encoded (by ajax module) and sent.

You can get value for this param from ajax.contentType object. Data will be encoded that way.

ajax.contentType value JSON application/json; charset=utf-8 URLENCODED application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8 FORM multipart/form-data

const params = { type : ajax.contentType.JSON };

headers object

Object of custom headers which will be added to request.

headers = { 'authorization' : 'Bearer eyJhbGciJ9...TJVA95OrM7h7HgQ' , }

progress function

Almost all requests have responses. To show a correct progress for a call we need to combine a request progress (uploading) and a response progress (downloading). This ajax module uses one progress callback for it.

var progressCallback = function progressCallback ( percentage ) { document .title = ` ${percentage} %` ; };

Check out ratio param to show progress more accurate.

ratio number

Used with progress param

Value should be in the 0 - 100 interval.

If you know that some requests may take more time than their responses or vice versa, you can set up a ratio param and define a boundary between them on the progress bar.

For example if you want to show progress for a file uploading process, you know that uploading will take a much more time than downloading response, then pass bigger ratio (~95). When you want to download big file — use smaller ratio (~5).

accept string

Used in ajax.transport() function only

String of available types of files to be chosen by user.

*/* — any files (default)

image/* — only images

image/png, image/jpg, image/bmp — restrict accepted types

Read more about MIME-types on the page at developer.mozilla.org.

multiple boolean

Used in ajax.transport() function only

false by default. User can choose only one file.

If you want to allow user choose more than a one file to be uploaded, then pass a true value.

fieldName string

Used in ajax.transport() function only

Name of data field with the file or array of files.