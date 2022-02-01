CapacitorGoogleAuth

Capacitor plugin for Google Auth.

Contributions

PRs are welcome and much appreciated that keeps this plugin up to date with Capacitor and official Google Auth platform library feature parity.

Try to follow good code practices. You can even help keeping the included demo updated.

PRs for features that are not aligned with the official Google Auth library are discouraged.

(We are beginner-friendly here)

Install

1. Install package

npm i --save @codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth npm i --save @codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth@2.1.3

npx cap update

3. Migrate from 2 to 3 version

if your migrate from Capacitor 2 to Capacitor 3 see instruction for migrate plugin to new version

Usage

for capacitor 2.x.x use instruction

WEB

Register plugin and manually initialize

import { GoogleAuth } from '@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth' ; GoogleAuth.initialize({ client_id: 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com' , scopes: [ 'profile' , 'email' ], grantOfflineAccess: true , });

or if need use meta tags

< meta name = "google-signin-client_id" content = "{your client id here}" /> < meta name = "google-signin-scope" content = "profile email" />

Options

client_id - The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.

- The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console. scopes – same as Configure scopes

– same as Configure scopes grantOfflineAccess – boolean, default false , Set if your application needs to refresh access tokens when the user is not present at the browser.

Use it

GoogleAuth.signIn();

AngularFire2

init hook

constructor ( ) { this .initializeApp(); } initializeApp() { this .platform.ready().then( () => { GoogleAuth.initialize() }) }

sign in function

async googleSignIn() { let googleUser = await GoogleAuth.signIn(); const credential = auth.GoogleAuthProvider.credential(googleUser.authentication.idToken); return this .afAuth.auth.signInAndRetrieveDataWithCredential(credential); }

Vue 3

import { defineComponent, onMounted } from 'vue' ; import { GoogleAuth } from '@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth' ; export default defineComponent({ setup() { onMounted( () => { GoogleAuth.initialize(); }); const logIn = async () => { const response = await GoogleAuth.signIn(); console .log(response); }; return { logIn, }; }, });

or see more CapacitorGoogleAuth-Vue3-example

iOS

Create in Google cloud console credential Client ID for iOS and get Client ID and iOS URL scheme Add identifier REVERSED_CLIENT_ID as URL schemes to Info.plist from iOS URL scheme

(Xcode: App - Targets/App - Info - URL Types, click plus icon) Set Client ID one of the ways: Set in capacitor.config.json iosClientId - specific key for iOS

- specific key for iOS clientId - or common key for Android and iOS Download GoogleService-Info.plist file with CLIENT_ID and copy to ios/App/App necessarily through Xcode for indexing.

plugin first use iosClientId if not found use clientId if not found use value CLIENT_ID from file GoogleService-Info.plist

Android

Set Client ID :

In capacitor.config.json androidClientId - specific key for Android

- specific key for Android clientId - or common key for Android and iOS or set inside your strings.xml

plugin first use androidClientId if not found use clientId if not found use value server_client_id from file strings.xml

< resources > < string name = "server_client_id" > Your Web Client Key </ string > </ resources >

Import package inside your MainActivity

import com.codetrixstudio.capacitor.GoogleAuth.GoogleAuth;

Register plugin inside your MainActivity.onCreate

this .init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ add(GoogleAuth . class ) ; }});

Configure

Name Type Description clientId string The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console. iosClientId string Specific client ID key for iOS androidClientId string Specific client ID key for Android scopes string[] Scopes that you might need to request to access Google APIs

https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/oauth2/scopes serverClientId string This ClientId used for offline access and server side handling forceCodeForRefreshToken boolean Force user to select email address to regenerate AuthCode

used to get a valid refreshtoken (work on iOS and Android)

Provide configuration in root capacitor.config.json

{ "plugins" : { "GoogleAuth" : { "scopes" : [ "profile" , "email" ], "serverClientId" : "xxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com" , "forceCodeForRefreshToken" : true } } }

or in capacitor.config.ts

const config: CapacitorConfig = { plugins: { GoogleAuth: { scopes: [ 'profile' , 'email' ], serverClientId: 'xxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com' , forceCodeForRefreshToken: true , }, }, }; export default config;

Migration guide

Migrate from 3.0.2 to 3.1.0

- GoogleAuth.init() + GoogleAuth.initialize()

Migrate from 2 to 3

After migrate to Capcitor 3 updating you projects, see diff:

WEB