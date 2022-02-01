Capacitor plugin for Google Auth.
PRs are welcome and much appreciated that keeps this plugin up to date with Capacitor and official Google Auth platform library feature parity.
Try to follow good code practices. You can even help keeping the included demo updated.
PRs for features that are not aligned with the official Google Auth library are discouraged.
(We are beginner-friendly here)
npm i --save @codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth
# or for Capacitor 2.x.x
npm i --save @codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth@2.1.3
npx cap update
if your migrate from Capacitor 2 to Capacitor 3 see instruction for migrate plugin to new version
for capacitor 2.x.x use instruction
Register plugin and manually initialize
import { GoogleAuth } from '@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth';
// use hook after platform dom ready
GoogleAuth.initialize({
client_id: 'CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com',
scopes: ['profile', 'email'],
grantOfflineAccess: true,
});
or if need use meta tags
<meta name="google-signin-client_id" content="{your client id here}" />
<meta name="google-signin-scope" content="profile email" />
client_id - The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.
scopes – same as Configure scopes
grantOfflineAccess – boolean, default
false, Set if your application needs to refresh access tokens when the user is not present at the browser.
Use it
GoogleAuth.signIn();
init hook
// app.component.ts
constructor() {
this.initializeApp();
}
initializeApp() {
this.platform.ready().then(() => {
GoogleAuth.initialize()
})
}
sign in function
async googleSignIn() {
let googleUser = await GoogleAuth.signIn();
const credential = auth.GoogleAuthProvider.credential(googleUser.authentication.idToken);
return this.afAuth.auth.signInAndRetrieveDataWithCredential(credential);
}
// App.vue
import { defineComponent, onMounted } from 'vue';
import { GoogleAuth } from '@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth';
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
onMounted(() => {
GoogleAuth.initialize();
});
const logIn = async () => {
const response = await GoogleAuth.signIn();
console.log(response);
};
return {
logIn,
};
},
});
or see more CapacitorGoogleAuth-Vue3-example
Create in Google cloud console credential Client ID for iOS and get Client ID and iOS URL scheme
Add identifier
REVERSED_CLIENT_ID as URL schemes to
Info.plist from iOS URL scheme
(Xcode: App - Targets/App - Info - URL Types, click plus icon)
Set Client ID one of the ways:
capacitor.config.json
iosClientId - specific key for iOS
clientId - or common key for Android and iOS
GoogleService-Info.plist file with
CLIENT_ID and copy to ios/App/App necessarily through Xcode for indexing.
plugin first use
iosClientId if not found use
clientId if not found use value
CLIENT_ID from file
GoogleService-Info.plist
Set Client ID :
In
capacitor.config.json
androidClientId - specific key for Android
clientId - or common key for Android and iOS
or set inside your
strings.xml
plugin first use
androidClientId if not found use
clientId if not found use value
server_client_id from file
strings.xml
<resources>
<string name="server_client_id">Your Web Client Key</string>
</resources>
Import package inside your
MainActivity
import com.codetrixstudio.capacitor.GoogleAuth.GoogleAuth;
Register plugin inside your
MainActivity.onCreate
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
add(GoogleAuth.class);
}});
|Name
|Type
|Description
|clientId
|string
|The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.
|iosClientId
|string
|Specific client ID key for iOS
|androidClientId
|string
|Specific client ID key for Android
|scopes
|string[]
|Scopes that you might need to request to access Google APIs
https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/oauth2/scopes
|serverClientId
|string
|This ClientId used for offline access and server side handling
|forceCodeForRefreshToken
|boolean
|Force user to select email address to regenerate AuthCode
used to get a valid refreshtoken (work on iOS and Android)
Provide configuration in root
capacitor.config.json
{
"plugins": {
"GoogleAuth": {
"scopes": ["profile", "email"],
"serverClientId": "xxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com",
"forceCodeForRefreshToken": true
}
}
}
or in
capacitor.config.ts
/// <reference types="'@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth'" />
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
GoogleAuth: {
scopes: ['profile', 'email'],
serverClientId: 'xxxxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com',
forceCodeForRefreshToken: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
- GoogleAuth.init()
+ GoogleAuth.initialize()
After migrate to Capcitor 3 updating you projects, see diff:
- import "@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth";
- import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
+ import { GoogleAuth } from '@codetrix-studio/capacitor-google-auth'
- Plugins.GoogleAuth.signIn();
+ GoogleAuth.init()
+ GoogleAuth.signIn()