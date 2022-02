An instantly ready, full-featured online IDE for web development on any device with a browser. Enabling you to start new projects quickly and prototype rapidly. With CodeSandbox, you can create web apps, experiment with code, test ideas, and share creations easily.

Other CodeSandbox repositories

CodeSandbox consists of several separate servers, some of which are open sourced.

Client: the web application

Server: the Phoenix API server

Nginx: Nginx config files

Git Extractor: responsible for extracting the source from a GitHub repository

CLI: the CLI to upload a CodeSandbox project from your command line

Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us catch unexpected changes.