@codemotion/chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

by soundcloud
1.1.2 (see all)

Allows exporting a manifest that maps entry chunk names to their output files, instead of keeping the mapping inside the webpack bootstrap.

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

Allows exporting a JSON file that maps chunk ids to their resulting asset files. Webpack can then read this mapping, assuming it is provided somehow on the client, instead of storing a mapping (with chunk asset hashes) in the bootstrap script, which allows to actually leverage long-term caching.

Usage

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

Install via yarn:

yarn add --dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

And then require and provide to webpack:

// in webpack.config.js or similar
const ChunkManifestPlugin = require('chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // your config values here
  plugins: [
    new ChunkManifestPlugin({
      filename: 'manifest.json',
      manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest',
      inlineManifest: false
    })
  ]
};

Options

filename

Where the manifest will be exported to on bundle compilation. This will be relative to the main webpack output directory. Default = "manifest.json"

manifestVariable

What JS variable on the client webpack should refer to when requiring chunks. Default = "webpackManifest"

inlineManifest

Whether or not to write the manifest output into the html-webpack-plugin. Default = false

// index.ejs
<body>
    <!-- app -->
    <%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackManifest %>
</body>

