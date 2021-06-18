@codemotion/chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

Allows exporting a JSON file that maps chunk ids to their resulting asset files. Webpack can then read this mapping, assuming it is provided somehow on the client, instead of storing a mapping (with chunk asset hashes) in the bootstrap script, which allows to actually leverage long-term caching.
Install via npm:
npm install --save-dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin
Install via yarn:
yarn add --dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin
And then require and provide to webpack:
// in webpack.config.js or similar
const ChunkManifestPlugin = require('chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// your config values here
plugins: [
new ChunkManifestPlugin({
filename: 'manifest.json',
manifestVariable: 'webpackManifest',
inlineManifest: false
})
]
};
filename
Where the manifest will be exported to on bundle compilation. This will be relative to the main webpack output directory. Default =
"manifest.json"
manifestVariable
What JS variable on the client webpack should refer to when requiring chunks. Default =
"webpackManifest"
inlineManifest
Whether or not to write the manifest output into the html-webpack-plugin. Default =
false
// index.ejs
<body>
<!-- app -->
<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.webpackManifest %>
</body>