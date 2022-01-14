codemod

Code rewriting tools for automated refactors.

Why Codemods?

Sometimes big changes to your source code are required, and making such changes by hand is dangerous. For example, codemods can:

rename across a codebase safely

upgrade your uses of outdated APIs

perform complex automated refactors

much more!

Since codemods are typically just code themselves, you can write one to do whatever you want.

Getting Started

Check out the docs for @codemod/cli for instructions on installing and using the codemod CLI tool.

Repository Structure

This repository is a monorepo, or multi-package repository. See the READMEs for the packages here:

